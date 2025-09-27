Deer Park man arrested in $124K theft from Chabad of Roslyn

Rami A. Mohamad was arrested for allegedly stealing nearly $124,000 from Chabad of Roslyn, where he was hired for carpentry work.

A Deer Park man was arrested Wednesday, Sept. 24, for allegedly stealing nearly $124,000 from Chabad of Roslyn, according to the Nassau County Police Department.

Rami A. Mohamad, 40, was taken into custody at 3:55 p.m. by the Electronics Squad Fraud and Forgery Section for a grand larceny that occurred in Roslyn Heights, police said.

A joint investigation by the Nassau County Police Department and the Nassau County District Attorney’s Office determined that between December 2022 and December 2024, Mohamad accessed the Chabad of Roslyn’s business account and initiated 201 unauthorized transactions, resulting in a loss of $123,989.37, According to police.

Mohamad had been hired in September 2022 to perform minor carpentry repairs at the synagogue, located at 75 Powerhouse Road, police said.

A Nassau County detective’s sworn felony complaint states that Rabbi Aaron Konikov, director of Chabad of Roslyn, hired Mohamad in August 2022 and compensated him with checks from the synagogue’s account.

Police were notified in December 2024 after Konikov discovered missing funds and irregular ACH transactions. The complaint alleges Mohamad used the stolen money to pay off multiple credit cards.

Mohamad is charged with second-degree grand larceny.

He pleaded not guilty at arraignment on Thursday, Sept. 26, before Judge Medeleine Petrara-Perrin in First District Court, Hempstead.

Members of the Chabad of Roslyn did not respond for comment.