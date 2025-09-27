Column: LIGHT For Charity

L.I.G.H.T. FOR CHARITY™ (‘Long Island Giving Help Together For Charity’) is my column where I shine a light on a different charity each month.

For this column, I’m sharing information about GiGi’s Playhouse. GiGi’s Playhouse is a non-profit, 501(c)(3) organization funded solely by donations. The organization seeks to change the way the world views Down syndrome by sending a global message of acceptance for all.

Down syndrome is the largest chromosomal disability in our country, but it is the least funded.

From prenatal diagnosis to career skills, Gigi’s Playhouse makes a lifetime commitment to people with Down syndrome and their families. Through the consistent delivery of free educational, therapeutic, and career development programs, families are empowered with all the tools their child needs to succeed.

Gigi’s Playhouse was founded by Nancy Gianni, whose daughter GiGi was born with Down syndrome. Nancy promised GiGi that she would change the way the world looked at people with Down syndrome.

That vision was the catalyst for GiGi’s Playhouse—to help people understand that her daughter and people like her should not be defined by their diagnosis. Today, GiGi’s Playhouse has over 61 brick-and-mortar locations across the United States and Mexico and provides important services to more than 30,000 people of all ages.

GiGi’s Playhouse provides services for individuals of all ages, from early learners to adults, through several programs. These programs include yoga, art explosion, dance, drama troupe, family fun, ‘destination discovery’, literacy, math and music.

Its ‘destination discovery’ program supports the development of fine motor skills, gross motor skills, social skills, and language through purposeful play and peer-to-peer interaction in a casual and fun setting. It also brings together families to share experiences and build relationships.

GiGi’s Playhouse hosts several annual events to support its organization. For example, it organizes the ‘GiGiFIT Acceptance Challenge’, which brings together family, friends and coworkers for a fun, mile-long walk/run and dash, featuring music, food trucks, face painting and more, while raising funds to support free education, therapeutic, and career-building programs for people with Down syndrome and their families.

GiGi’s Playhouse also hosts an annual gala, which is next scheduled for March 21 in Sayville. The annual gala brings together individuals and organizations for a night to remember, filled with dancing, laughter and spirit of community.

You can support GiGi’s Playhouse through financial contributions, volunteering, or buying merchandise. Volunteers are needed to provide educational programs throughout the week and on the weekends. They must support program hosts, interact with kids, and set up and take down materials used for the program.

Volunteers are also welcome to assist with tutoring kids with Down syndrome, particularly in math and literacy.

Individuals can join committee positions, including those related to IT, board development, programs, finance, fundraising, and strategic planning. Individuals can also make financial donations or fundraise on behalf of GiGi’s Playhouse. To learn more, please visit GiGi’s Playhouse’s website at https://gigisplayhouse.org/.

Kayla Donnenfeld is a senior at Roslyn High School