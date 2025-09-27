Dr. Lynna Pillai opens practice in Woodbury featuring cosmetic dentistry

Syosset-Woodbury Chamber of Commerce President Russel Green, Dr. Lynna Pillai, and Nassau County Legislature Deputy Minority Leader Arnold Drucker (L. to R.) at the practice’s ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Dr. Lynna Pillai said she always knew she wanted to be a dentist. Now, she celebrates the opening of her third dental practice, Lynna Pillai DMD, in Woodbury.

The practice, located at 8285 Jericho Turnpike, focuses on cosmetic dental work. Pillai said she has been operating the practice since March, but had the ribbon cutting on Thursday, Sept. 26

“I’ve always been interested in more of the cosmetic side of dentistry,” Pillai said.

Pillai grew up in Elmont but lived in Michigan for 16 years before returning to Long Island. She said she owned a practice in Michigan before she moved to Syosset with her husband and three children about five years ago.

Pillai said she bought an insurance-based dental practice in Farmingdale, LI Dental Solutions, when she moved to the area. She said she will continue operating the Farmingdale practice while working in Woodbury, splitting her time between the two locations.

She said the Syosset practice is more cosmetic-based, a type of practice that she’s always been interested in.

Pillai said insurance-based work is “bread and butter” dentistry that focuses on emergency needs, while cosmetic practices focus on extra enhancements. She said offerings include Invisalign, veneers, dental crowns, implant restorations, teeth whitening, fillings, cleanings, and more.

Pillai said she has wanted to be a dentist since she was a child.

She said she didn’t like her smile until she had braces and that after her own dental work, she gained confidence. Now, she is proud to be able to help others boost their confidence through their smiles.

“I still feel amazing being able to change people’s lives, even through something as simple as their smile,” she said.