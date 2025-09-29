Glen Cove Fall Festival draws 5,000 attendees

The fall festival drew about 5,000 attendees, the Glen Cove Chamber of Commerce said.

Thousands attended the Glen Cove Fall Family Festival on Sunday, Sept. 28, for an afternoon of autumnal activities like pumpkin decorating. The festival celebrated its fourth year and welcomed more vendors than ever before.

“This is a give-back event,” said Cliff Krauter, the executive director of the Glen Cove Chamber of Commerce, which organized the event.

“We care about the community a whole lot,” said Dr. Maxine Mayreis, the president of the chamber.

Mayreis said the board decided to start the festival four years ago as a way to give back to the community. She said it’s a kid-oriented event, but there’s “something for everybody.”

The event featured pumpkin patch, complete with stickers and decorations for children who chose to decorate their pumpkins. The festival also offered bounce houses, carnival games, and music.

Mayreis said the chamber designed the event to be affordable for all families, and that activities and games were free for attendees. Food and drinks were available for purchase.

“We try to keep it affordable, and because of the sponsors, we’re able to keep it free,” Krauter said.

The event was held at the Glen Cove YMCA from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and drew larger crowds than previous years. Mayreis said the last two years had experienced rain — even on the event rain dates — which hindered attendance.

Last year, there were approximately 2,00 attendees, but this year, Mayreis said she expected 5,000 to attend the celebration. Krauter said there were over 30 vendors in attendance.

Krauter said many of the vendors at the fair learned about the chamber through the Deep Roots Farmer’s Market, which the chamber took charge of after the market’s founder, Amy Peters, died last year. He said the market is an “incubator,” which helps many businesses find their footing in the community.

But businesses aren’t the only ones that the chamber aims to help. Mayreis said proceeds from the fall festival will go toward local organizations.

“The chamber not only supports the businesses, but we also donate to a number of charities, so any profits we make here…we donate,” Mayreis said.

She said the chamber partners with local charities and non-profits, like the NOSH food pantry, Cove Animal Rescue, and Mill Neck Manor.

Krauter said the event proceeds also help fund the Dr. Glenn Howard Jr. Scholarship, which is annually awarded to a Glen Cove High School senior.

Mayreis said that in addition to helping local businesses, the board continues to look for ways to support the city.

“The chamber has a reputation of being strong in this community and elevating, not only businesses, but the community at large,” she said.