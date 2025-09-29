JCC commemorates Oct. 7 with Wings of Hope multimedia art project

Children visit the Sid Jacobson JCC in Roslyn to assist with the Wings of Hope project, which will be displayed at the center on Oct. 7.

As the second anniversary of the Oct. 7 Hamas attacks approaches, the Sid Jacobson JCC in Roslyn is curating an art memorial titled “Wings of Hope.” Children assembled the multimedia art project on Sunday, Sept. 28, using toys from the center’s early childhood classrooms to portray a set of wings.

“It’s a connection for all ages to remember the tragedy of Oct. 7,” said Lauren Chizner, the JCC’s director of Jewish life and learning.

Chizner said the Wings of Hope project is in honor of the Kutz family of Kfar Aza, who were killed almost two years ago during the attacks. She said the family began using toys to create artwork in June 2023 as a way to help children process their trauma.

Shaked Zazon, the JCC’s Israeli emissary, said the art project has become a popular movement throughout Israel as a way to remember the Kutz family and other victims of the attacks.

“This has become a project that is a way of remembering them and keeping her memory alive, and keeping the hope going,” Chizner said.

Chizner said the project comprises old toys from the community center, both from its daycare classrooms and from collected donations. She said families were encouraged to bring in gently used toys throughout the month of September for the project. The toys will be fixed onto a pair of wooden wings.

Zazon said the project allows all ages to get involved in the commemoration.

“I really wanted to find a creative way to get the kids involved with creating an art project for Oct. 7,” Zazon said. She said the project is a “perfect match” for the JCC.

In addition to the wings, Zazon said the center’s patrons will be able to write notes on butterfly-shaped pieces of paper. The notes will be displayed alongside the wings, which will be installed in the building’s lobby on Oct. 7.