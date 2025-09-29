Roslyn High School junior earns national honor in NPR Podcast Contest

Roslyn High School junior Ethan Vishnik earned national recognition for his podcast on the Pledge of Allegiance, receiving an Honorable Mention in National Public Radio’s 2025 Student Podcast Contest.

The annual contest, launched in 2018, invites students from grades 4 through 12 to create original audio stories on topics of their choice.

This year NPR received more than 2,000 entries from across the country.

Vishnik was one of only 45 high school students selected for Honorable Mention, a distinction that places him among the top young podcast creators nationwide.

“This is an outstanding accomplishment,” said Matthew Vogt, Vishnik’s teacher and mentor. “Ethan’s podcast demonstrates creativity, insight, and dedication, and we’re thrilled to see his work recognized on a national stage.”

NPR created the Student Podcast Challenge to give young people a platform to share their ideas and perspectives.

According to the organization’s education team, the goal was to hear “the things that keep students up at night, their obsessions and concerns, and stories they’re dying to get off their chest.”

Students are encouraged to explore a wide range of topics, from personal experiences to historical moments or social debates.

Submissions must be between three and eight minutes long and entirely original. Teachers submit the entries on behalf of their students, and NPR journalists review and judge the podcasts.

Winning and top-placing entries are often featured on NPR’s flagship programs “All Things Considered or Morning Edition.”

Vishnik’s recognition also highlights a growing tradition of podcasting excellence at Roslyn High School. He is the fourth student in just two years to be honored in the competition, reflecting the school’s strong emphasis on developing student voices through innovative media projects.

While the Honorable Mention does not include the top prize of being featured on an NPR broadcast, the recognition itself is a rare honor in a highly competitive field.