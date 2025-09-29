Sands Point board reviews local law changes

The Sands Point Board of Trustees discussed new local laws aimed at reducing village fees and improving village governance.

The Sands Point Board of Trustees reviewed several local law updates and fee adjustments aimed at improving village governance and streamlining resident requirements on Thursday, Sept. 25.

Among the key items was a proposal to amend village regulations requiring residents to report private wells.

Mayor Peter Forman emphasized that the measure is intended to better track environmental impacts without imposing restrictions on well usage. No public comments were offered during the hearing.

Forman also discussed reducing or eliminating small fees for residents, including charges related to pool access and alarm systems. He said the adjustments are part of an effort to ease the financial burden on homeowners while maintaining necessary services.

The board voted to continue the local laws to the next board meeting pending more discussion.

Other local laws considered include updates to village codes governing general provisions, drainage, permit closures, and alarm management.

Trustees approved motions to hold public hearings on these items in October, ensuring residents have an opportunity to comment.

The board approved a range of resolutions, including awarding bids for electrical construction and water work, rebidding a well construction project due to contractor errors, and authorizing contributions to the U.S. Geological Survey for ongoing monitoring.

The board also approved hiring HQM, a pension monitoring and advisory company, to oversee the village’s Length of Service Award Program for the fire department and approved a $3,450 software package for the police department’s computer-aided dispatch system..

The next board of trustees meeting will be held on Oct. 28.