Webster Avenue Bridge completed 4 months ahead of schedule, MTA says

The Webster Avenue Bridge in Manhasset has been replaced and is now open for use, the MTA announced on Tuesday, Sept. 23.

MTA officials said the work was completed four months ahead of schedule and 31% under budget. Crews worked over the summer to demolish the structure, which was built in 1897, and replace it with a safe and climate-resilient bridge.

“Replacing this 128-year-old bridge is an important step toward keeping Long Island Rail Road service safe and reliable in the long term. We’re proud to have finished the job on budget and ahead of schedule,” MTA Construction and Development President Jamie Torres-Springer said. “From the Port Washington Branch to our entire network of subways, buses and commuter rails, we’re improving our system faster, better and cheaper than ever before.”

According to the MTA, the 77-foot, three-span bridge was due for replacement. The project began in January 2025.

“Working closely with our partners at MTA Construction and Development we were able to replace a bridge that’s over a century old with minimal disruption to LIRR service on one of our busiest lines,” said LIRR President Rob Free. “It’s another example of how we are committed to building and maintaining a more resilient system that benefits the communities we serve.”

The new bridge has a wider roadway, a drainage system to prevent stormwater from falling onto tracks and greater clearance underneath.

The total project cost was $16.5 million – $7.3 million less than the original budget – a result of the contractors reducing the number of required track outages, which scaled back the amount of staff needed, according to the MTA.

The new structure is now open to the more than 1,500 vehicles and pedestrians who use it each day.