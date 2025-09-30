Throwing flowers into the water during the 2025 New York Brain Tumor Walk at Jones Beach to remember those who passed away of brain cancer

Hundreds of families filled the boardwalk of Jones Beach on Sept. 14 to raise money and awareness in the 2025 New York Brain Tumor Walk.

Survivors, supporters, families and friends attended the annual walk to raise awareness, honor memories of those who have lost their lives to brain cancer, and to show support to those still fighting. The blend of remembrance, survivorship, and community support is the driving force behind the National Brain Tumor Society.

The National Brain Tumor Society (NBTS) is an organization whose mission is to band together the community in an overwhelming effort to discover a cure, advocate for brain tumor patients and caregivers, and deliver effective treatments.

The organization is fueled by donors, sponsors, and the collaborative effort to bring communities together, making it the largest patient advocacy organization in the United States for finding the cure to brain cancer.

Families, friends, and supporters from all different walks of life showed out to support the cause, some to commemorate the ones who are no longer there to walk alongside them.

Alice McGloin shared the story of her best friend, Patricia “Trish” Goldstein, affectionately known as “Bubbles” to those who knew her best. McGloin described Goldstein as a free-spirited, happy woman who was diagnosed with brain cancer a year and a half before her passing.

“She fought the battle,” McGloin said. “She fought to the point where she couldn’t fight anymore. That’s why we’re here today, celebrating Trish.”

McGloin shares that community was a major factor in Goldstein’s life and an essential part of awareness. “Trish is what brought all of us together — her bubbliness, her happiness, her free spirit. Her family is the same way; everybody welcomes you in. We are here to remember, and to celebrate Trish.” McGloin said.

“Today is the perfect day, she loved the sun, she loved the beach, and she loved her margaritas!”

People like McGloin and Goldstein’s dozens of supporters are what keep memory — and hope — alive. That same sentiment is carried onwards by survivors like Vinny DeAngelis and his family, who share that perseverance can lead to healing.

Vinny’s wife, Cristine DeAngelis, shared his story. He was diagnosed with a grade three, stage four brain tumor in 2014. Upon initial diagnosis, DeAngelis explained, the doctors did not give him much hope.

DeAngelis described their journey towards treatment, transferring Vinny’s care to NYU in the city where the care team was able to assess the tumor from a different perspective.

“Initally, they said it was inoperable,” DeAngelis said, “but we found a phenomenal neurosurgeon who decided to take a chance and they removed it, totally, followed by chemo and radiation, and here we are today, 11 years later, cancer-free.”

DeAngelis also believes that events like the Brain Tumor Walk are essential to treatment.

“All of the money from the NBTS goes towards research and experimental treatments,” she said. “The more exposure it gets, the more recognition it gets.”

Stories like Vinny’s are ones that inspire patients and families to keep supporting, and certainly, to keep fighting.

“You never give up,” DeAngelis said, “No is never an answer.”

The National Brain Tumor Society’s efforts towards community fundraising are pathways to turning stories of survival into stories of finding an effective cure.

For families and supporters on the boardwalk, they are the rays of sunshine on a beautiful day at the beach — they inspire hope, strength, and perseverance, much like the stories told at the annual New York Brain Tumor walk.