Hicksville man pleads guilty to manslaughter after hitting bicylist in Westbury

Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly announced a Hicksville man pleaded guilty to manslaughter and other charges after a 2024 incident left a man dead in Westbury.

A Hicksville man pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicular homicide and other charges for striking and killing a bicyclist in Westbury in October 2024 while heavily intoxicated and impaired by cocaine, according to Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly.

Wilfredo Blanco Molina, 41, pleaded guilty on Sept. 30 to charges of aggravated vehicular homicide, manslaughter, assault, aggravated driving while intoxicated, driving while ability impaired by the combined influence of drugs and alcohol and leaving the scene of an incident resulting in death.

Molina is due back in court on Dec. 4 and is expected to be sentenced to 4 to 12 years in prison, with Donnelly recommending a sentence of seven to 21 years in prison, she said.

Donnelly said that on Oct. 27, 2024, Molina was driving a 2006 Chrysler Sebring eastbound on Old Country Road in Westbury when he struck 69-year-old Robert McCarthy as he rode his bicycle near the intersection of State Street

McCarthy was thrown from his bicycle into a telephone pole and was pronounced dead at the scene, the DA said.

Molina fled and continued to drive eastbound on Old Country Road for approximately a quarter mile before his car came to rest because of a flat tire, Donnelly said.

Officers approached the disabled vehicle to assist and found the flat passenger-side front tire, as well as significant damage to the passenger-side headlight and mirror and blood along the passenger-side fender, the DA said.

Molina had a blood alcohol content of .22 approximately two hours after the crash and his blood showed evidence of cocaine use, Donnelly said.

The defendant was also found to have cocaine in his pocket during his arrest.

An investigation determined that Molina had been drinking at a bar for several hours before the crash, the DA said.

“Not only did this defendant show tremendous recklessness when he crashed into a helpless man riding his bicycle, but in the peak of cowardice, he fled the scene instead of stopping to try to help or call emergency services. Molina only cared about saving himself,” Donnelly said.