Long Island Oktoberfest Guide 2025: Festivals, food & craft beer

Here are all the 2025 Oktoberfest celebrations on Long Island you won’t want to miss.

Oktoberfest season began officially this year on Sept. 20, but lovers of German beer, food and culture can enjoy festivals across Long Island throughout the whole month of October.

Plattduetsche Park in Franklin Square will hold an Oktoberfest celebration on Oct. 2 in its main ballroom with a full buffet of German specialties and music from renowned German accordionist Alex Meixner. In the outdoor biergarten, the Platt will feature traditional German music, food and beer on the first two weekends in October with live music from favorite bands including Foehrer Musik Freunde, die Spitzbaum, The Austrian Boys and Johnny Koenig.

Black Sheep Ale House in Mineola is holding its annual Sheeptoberfest throughout October, featuring German beer, Riesling wine and a special Oktoberfest food menu from the Sheep’s food truck.

Dang BBQ in Islip will hold its first-ever Oktoberfest celebration on Oct. 4 from 2-9 p.m. with German food, beer, and contests, including stein holding.

The Wantagh Chamber of Commerce is holding an Oktoberfest celebration on Oct. 4 from noon to 4 p.m. in the parking lot near Wantagh Avenue behind Boss Croker’s, Craft Kitchen, The Irish Poet and Workshop. There will be German beer and food, food trucks, activities for kids, live music and contests, including a stein holding competition.

The Seaford Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual Oktoberfest event at the Seaford train station on Oct. 4 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. with local craft breweries, German food, live music, craft vendors and a kids’ fun zone.

Great South Bay Brewery in Bay Shore will hold an Art + Ale Oktoberfest event on Oct. 4 starting at 4:30 p.m. with German beer, food, live music and competitions. The event will also feature artisan vendors and interactive live art demonstrations.

Long Island Farm Brewery in Manorville, located at Waterdrinker Farm, will hold the last weekend of its Oktoberfest celebrations on Oct. 3-5 with limited releases of LIFB steins and stein holding contests. Oktoberfest bands will play on Saturday and Sunday, and food trucks with German food specialties will be on site.

Jamesport Farm Brewery, which is now owned by the same team behind Long Island Farm Brewery, will hold the last weekend of its Oktoberfest celebrations on Oct. 4-6 with limited stein release, Oktoberfest beer release and food trucks on site. There will also be keg rolling races and stein holding competitions.

Long Ireland Beer Co. in Riverhead will hold its 10th annual Oktoberfest on Oct. 4 from 12-9 p.m. with German-style beer, food and music. There will be contests, including keg tossing and stein holding, and the festivities will wrap up with the traditional showing of the movie BeerFest playing on the big screen.

The Snapper Inn in Oakdale will hold its annual Oktoberfest celebration on Oct. 12 from 1-5 p.m. with German beer, food and music. There will also be a Long Island oyster shucking competition to kick off Long Island Oyster Week starting on Oct. 15.

The Cull House in Sayville will hold its 2nd annual Shucktoberfest on Oct. 25, featuring a German food buffet, Paulaner beers, live music and an oyster bar from Tall Mutha Shucka featuring oysters served raw, chargrilled and German style.

Several Lessings restaurants will feature special Oktoberfest menus on Oct. 10 through Oct. 12, including Library Café in Farmingdale and Post Office Café in Islip.

Traditional German food and beer can be enjoyed all year round at one of Long Island’s German restaurants, including Oak Chalet in Bellmore, Schnitzels in Stony Brook, Pine Grove Inn in Patchogue, Prost Grill & Garten in Garden City, Pumpernickels in Northport, Shippy’s in Southampton and The Village Lanterne in Lindenhurst.

A full list of Long Island Oktoberfest events can be found online at LIBeerGuide.com/li-oktoberfest. Prost!

Bernie Kilkelly is the editor and publisher of LIBeerGuide.com.