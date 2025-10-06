East Hills to host Halloween Spooktacular, new Haunted Hayride and Wicked Walk

The Village of East Hills will be hosting its annual Halloween Spooktacular, along with a new Haunted Hayride and Wicked Walk experience.

Ghosts, ghouls, and giggles are set to descend on East Hills as the village rolls out its annual Halloween Spooktacular and a brand-new Haunted Hayride and Wicked Walk.

The Spooktacular, set for Saturday, Oct. 18, from noon to 4 p.m. at the village’s theater area and park grounds, will feature a wide array of kid-friendly activities, including bounce houses, mechanical rides, a petting zoo, pumpkin decorating, face painting, and inclusive games hosted by DJs from All Star Party Long Island.

Children can also board a hayride that shuttles them from the theater area to a daytime trail, where trick-or-treating stations will be set up.

Food vendors will be on-site, and New York Party Works will be providing carnival rides for the celebration. Tickets for residents are $20 for children and $15 for adults; for nonresidents, children’s tickets are $25, with adults remaining $15.

For those seeking bigger scares, the village is introducing its first-ever Haunted Hayride and Wicked Walk, organized by the Parks Department and the Kids in the Park committee. The after-dark event, held Oct. 16 through Oct. 18 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., will take thrill-seekers along the dog trail, where live scare actors, village employees, will deliver frights and surprises.

“This one’s not really recommended for the younger kids,” said Kelly Caragiulo of the Parks office. “It’s got some surprises along the way.”

Tickets for the Haunted Hayride and Wicked Walk are $10 per person.

The Kids in the Park committee, founded in 2012 and made up of 10 community volunteers, helps organize the Spooktacular along with other popular events, including pool parties, the July 4 parade and festival, character breakfasts, and Mommy & Me classes.

Both Halloween attractions are designed to bring neighbors together for a seasonal celebration, whether they’re in the mood for candy, costumes, or a good scare.