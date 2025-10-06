The Farm Italy opens its newest location in Westbury

The Farm Italy has opened a new location in Westbury after the Italian restaurant’s success at its first spot in Suffolk.

The modern Italian restaurant opened its doors on Saturday, Sept. 20, at 725 Merrick Ave.

“This is more than just an opening, it’s an evolution of our vision,” he said. “We’re creating something truly special in Nassau County.”

The restaurant’s design portrays an Italian countryside estate-inspired setting, which includes seating for 150 people, two dining rooms, an Italian bar lit by skylights, artwork, custom-designed fixtures and a fireplace.

Outside, the restaurant features a terrace and an open-air patio with a fire pit as well as an additional 70 seats for customers.

“It’s a space that reflects our passion for hospitality, design, and the artistry of Italian cuisine,” Tunney said.

Head Chef Roberto Baez said the menu consists of fresher and modern Italian options and that each item consistently scores well among patrons.

“We have a lot of staples. Everything on the menu really sells well,” he said.

The menu offers several appetizers that range from the Castelvetrano olives at $8 to the farm antipasti at $32. There are four different salad options as well, ranging from $16 to $23.

There are several pasta dishes included on the Farm Italy’s menu, with Baez calling the pappardelle bolognese, cacio e pepe and ravioli “staples.”

The menu features several cuts of steak as well as other full entree options. Baez said the branzino is a fan-favorite.

In terms of the flavors, the chef said Farm Italy brings its own unique palette to the table.

“We try to just do everything in-house and it keeps it simple and gives you a very distinct flavor that’s our own,” he said.

Baez said the Westbury menu will be the same as the one at the Huntington location.

The Westbury restaurant opens at 12 p.m., Tuesday through Sunday. It closes at 10 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 9 p.m. on Sunday.