3rd annual Syosset Relay for Life brings hundreds together to fight cancer

The Syosset fire department supported the high school’s third annual Relay for Life fundraiser.

The Syosset community banded together on Sunday, Oct. 4, to support the American Cancer Society at its third annual Relay For Life fundraiser. The event, which took place at the high school’s track from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., garnered hundreds of participants.

“I learned from a young age that cancer affects us all,” said one of the student organizers, Cody Lefkowitz.

The American Cancer Society, an organization over 100 years old, set the price for entry to the walk at $25. The society aims to help prevent, detect, treat and survive cancer through advocacy and research, according to its website. Relay For Life is a nationwide fundraiser associated with the organization.

Lefkowitz said this year’s fundraising goal was $20,000. The final amount raised is not yet available.

Rena Damon, a parent volunteer, said she hopes the event develops the students’ desire to “give back and step up.”

Lefkowitz said he was first inspired to organize Relay for Life when he and two of his friends — Nick Antonacci and Trey Freedman — attended a relay event in Plainview in 2022, alongside 60 other Syosset eighth-graders.

“Not only did we have a great time, but we witnessed the power of hundreds of people from every age group united to fight cancer,” he said.

In 2023, the three of them successfully pitched the idea of hosting a relay event in Syosset, drawing over 300 participants in its first year. Lefkowitz said the event is designed for every member of the community.

Syosset families, sports teams, clubs, and organizations got involved, with some groups setting up stands selling food, drinks, and merchandise. Lefkowitz said that since 2023, the number of groups that requested to set up a booth has doubled.

He said luminariums line the track, many of which are dedicated to those who have previously faced or are currently battling cancer.

Damon said the event is lighthearted, but its impact is important.

“They have a good time, but I hope it inspires them…It’s fun, but there’s a deeper meaning behind it,” Damon said.

Lefkowitz said the relay is an important community-building event.

“We now realize this is more than a fundraiser; it is an event that brings our community together for a common cause…We have come to realize that joining together to fight something that affects all of us is just as important as fundraising itself,” Lefkowitz said.