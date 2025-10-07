NuBest Salon carries on legacy with breast cancer awareness efforts

For more than half a century, NuBest Salon & Spa has been a fixture on Long Island’s North Shore — not only as a destination for beauty and wellness but also as a devoted supporter of local causes. This October the salon’s charitable arm is once again focusing on the Manhasset Women’s Coalition Against Breast Cancer continuing a long tradition of community involvement that began under founder Michael Mazzei.

“We’ve been involved with the Manhasset Women’s Coalition for many years,” said Gloria Sombrotto, NuBest’s general manager and a 36-year veteran of the salon. “Before this year, they’ve always held a fashion show with survivors and we’ve done the hair and makeup and donated raffle prizes. This year, we were one of the main sponsors of the 5K walk at Mary Jane Davies Green on Oct. 5.”

NuBest’s participation extends far beyond event sponsorship. Throughout October, the salon features special displays of breast cancer awareness merchandise — including pins, bandanas and bracelets — with 100 percent of sales donated to the coalition. The salon is also contributing raffle baskets and a salon service for the coalition’s upcoming Casino Night fundraiser on Oct. 22.

“We try to involve all of our clients, especially those here in Manhasset,” Sombrotto said. “We have such a loyal clientele and so many of the women who come here are involved in different charities. They really appreciate that we give back to the community.”

The culture of generosity at NuBest traces back to Mazzei, who founded the salon more than five decades ago and died in February 2025. His son, Jamie, along with nephews Vincent and Christian, have carried on his mission of community engagement.

“We feel very strongly that we need to support women’s causes, especially something in our own backyard,” Sombrotto said. “We’re not exclusively a women’s business, but the majority of our clients are women — and giving back to them and their causes has always been important to us.”

Over its 52 years in business, NuBest has maintained deep ties with local hospitals and charitable organizations, including Northwell Health and other women’s wellness initiatives. For Sombrotto, who’s spent nearly four decades helping shape the salon’s identity, the commitment to service is what keeps NuBest grounded.

“NuBest is a large business,” she said, “but it’s run like a family business. That’s why we’re still here — because of the loyal clients who support us and the community we continue to support in return.”