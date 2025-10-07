Commissioner of the state Office of People With Developmental Disabilities visits Life’s WORC

Senior Advisor for Operations Deb Ellis, Vicki Schneps, Life’s WORC Board Chair Dawn Del Mastro Chruma, Willow Baer, CFO Jenny Antony, Chief Officer of Residential, Community/Day Services & Residential Quality Improvement Lauren Accovelli, Chief People and Culture Officer Robert White (L. to R.).

The Commissioner of the State Office of People with Developmental Disabilities, Willow Bear, visited Life’s WORC, a nonprofit organization that supports over 2,000 people with intellectual and developmental disabilities and autism, on Friday, Oct. 3.