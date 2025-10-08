Floral Park passes law allowing senior housing to be built in commercial district

After a new village law was passed Tuesday night, Floral Park’s commercial district may soon be home to some new senior residents.

The board of trustees unanimously passed a law amending the village’s zoning code to permit multifamily senior housing developments in the village’s downtown commercial area, concentrated in the South Tyson Avenue portion between Jericho Turnpike and Atlantic Avenue.

Mayor Kevin Fitzgerald said he believed this would have a positive impact on the village.

“People who live in Floral Park want to downsize but still stay in Floral Park,” Fitzgerald said. “They love their neighbors, community and being close to the city, so they don’t necessarily want to leave Floral Park, but they also don’t want to have a big house with just one or two people. This is definitely going to help.”

Prior to the passage of the law, no housing was permitted in the area, which primarily consists of warehouses, body shops, laundromats and other similar businesses. Now, a developer would be permitted to bring a multifamily senior housing proposal before the board.

The law stipulates senior housing developments as those in which all owners or renters are 55 or older and at least one resident living in each unit is 55 or older. Any such building would have to undergo a public hearing process and pass a board vote before construction could begin.

Fitzgerald has also said he believed senior housing in the area would result in aesthetic improvements to the area, support the commercial district, as more people would be living within walking distance from local shops and improve the quality of life for senior citizens by ensuring easier access to basic needs.

“Many older adults want the option to stay close to their communities as their needs change, but many of them are unable to do so because of a lack of accessible senior housing options,” Fitzgerald said when introducing the law earlier this year.

After passing the new local law, Fitzgerald reminded the community that using electric bicycles comes with risks and regulations. The mayor said any bicycle, electric or not, is not permitted on village sidewalks.

“I want to mention what is certainly an epidemic in the great city to our west, New York: electric bikes and other modes of transportation,” Fitzgerald said. “Although it’s not an epidemic in Floral Park, we do see it from time to time.”

E-bikes have speed limits of 20 or 25 miles per hour, don’t require registration or a driver’s license, but all do require or recommend helmets. Mopeds require registration, licenses and helmets to operate. Class B and Class A mopeds are permitted to travel at 30 or 40 miles per hour.

E-scooters have a speed limit of 15 mph. Electric skateboards, unicycles, hoverboards, and Segways are not permitted.

“Our police will be stepping up enforcement,” Fitzgerald said.

The village’s next board of trustees meeting is Oct. 21 at 8 p.m. in village hall.