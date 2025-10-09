East Hills resident raises safety concerns over parking during football games

The Village of East Hills Board of Trustees heard from a resident who had concerns over street parking and safety.

An East Hills resident urged village officials this week to address traffic and parking problems around Roslyn High School, saying gridlock during homecoming weekend made it impossible for emergency vehicles to reach the area.

Cliff Lewisohn, who lives near Roslyn High School, told the board of trustees on Wednesday, Oct. 8, that streets were clogged with illegally parked cars as students and families crowded the football field.

“If a fire truck or ambulance had to get through, it wouldn’t have been possible,” Lewisohn said.

Jason Schwartz, the district’s security aide supervisor, said he was on patrol during Saturday’s, Oct. 4, Roslyn High School homecoming game but did not see any cars parked illegally.

He acknowledged the area was crowded but said that is typical whenever the football team plays. Schwartz said that to his knowledge no tickets were issued on Saturday.

Mayor Michael Koblenz suggested that Schwartz and Lewisohn coordinate ahead of future football games to ensure security is present and available to respond if problems arise.

The discussion came as the board also approved temporary no-parking restrictions for Halloween on several streets to help keep streets clear for trick-or-treaters and emergency vehicles.

During the meeting, Koblenz also discussed a proposal from Verizon to install low-power transmitters, known as “Horizon nodes,” on utility poles throughout the village to improve cellular coverage.

Trustees raised concerns about the devices’ proximity to homes and whether the technology is safe.

The mayor delegated Village Attorney William Burton to gather more information and ensure the village has professional guidance on location and compliance issues.