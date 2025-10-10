Hicksville fire damages decades-old donut shop, 2 other businesses

A fire in Hicksville burned through businesses and injured one firefighter.

A Hicksville doughnut shop and two other businesses are currently closed after a fire early Thursday, Oct. 9, in a two-story commercial building at 5 E Marie St., that also left one firefighter injured, officials said.

Fire departments from Locust Valley, Mineola, Plainview, North Bellmore, Syosset, Levittown and East Meadow assisted the Hicksville firefighters in putting out the flames, according to Bohdan J. Pilczak, Nassau County assistant chief fire marshal.

In total, roughly 200 firefighters reported to the scene, he said.

One firefighter was treated for minor injuries at the scene and was released, Pilczak said. No civilians were injured.

Nassau County Fire Commissioner Michael Uttaro said the fire is not considered suspicious. There was an active natural gas leak that was a result of the fire, but was not its cause, he said.

He said the fire took over two hours to put out.

The fires impacted Halal Munchies, House of Donuts and Chic Couture by Farah. Each was evaluated by the Oyster Bay Town Building Department and boarded.

House of Donuts shared a message on social media, thanking its customers and supporters.

“We are heartbroken and filled with deep sorrow to share that an unfortunate incident took place at our shop overnight,” the Instagram story said.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing, according to Nassau County police.