Where can you find a Diwali celebration in Nassau County

Diwali, also known as the festival of the lights, is widely celebrated among the Indian, Hindu, Jain and Sikh communities, with commemorations set to take place throughout Nassau County.

In Garden City, the Akbar restaurant, located at 2 South St., is hosting a Diwali celebration on October 18. The festivities will begin with a cocktail hour at 5:30 p.m., followed by live entertainment at 7:15 p.m. and dinner being served at 8 p.m.

The event will be hosted by the American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin for Queens and Long Island. Tickets can be purchased for $150 per person.

In New Hyde Park, the Diwali celebration will be held on Oct. 29 and will feature the lighting of the diya, which symbolizes the triumph of light over darkness, as well as music, dance and cultural traditions and performances.

The event, hosted by the Town of North Hempstead, will run from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at 1601 Marcus Ave. and is free to attend.

In Woodbury, the Diwali festivities will take place on Nov. 9 at the Crest Hollow Country Club, at 8325 Jericho Turnpike.

The Rajasthan Association of North America will host performer Devendra Gupta at the gala, which will feature a mix of Indian folk and pop music. The event will run from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. and includes a buffet dinner. Tickets can be purchased for $150 per person.