To commemorate the university’s sixteenth anniversary, SUNY Old Westbury partnered with the Hip Hop Alliance to produce an unforgettable concert headlined by the legendary Kurtis Blow. This milestone event marked the Alliance’s inaugural college show, uniting hip-hop legends for a celebration of culture and history.

DLB (SUNY Old Westbury Class of ’97) of The Fearless Four reminisces, “Old Westbury means everything to me … getting off tour and coming straight to Old Westbury and having some of the best years of my life.”

Reflecting on the significance of Old Westbury in his life, he shares memories of meeting his wife, raising four children, and celebrating his youngest daughter graduating with honors from the university.

“It’s full circle,” he said.

Kurtis Blow, a pioneering hip-hop artist and the first of the genre to earn a Gold RIAA single and a major record deal, continues to nurture the spirit of Hip Hop. Presenting his documentary, The History of Rap, he invited the audience into “the story from 1972 to 1985 … all the legacies, passion, love, peace, unity, and fun we had back in the day.”

Kurtis Blow strives to blend education with entertainment for passionate students, humbly acknowledging the trailblazers who came before him, such as James Brown, Jimmy Castor, The Temptations, Stevie Wonder and more.

“I am just one finger pointing up to the heavens,” he said. “Like Bruce Lee said, don’t concentrate on the finger or you’ll miss all that heavenly glory.”

The night began with comedy performances by Talent and Mark Viega, followed by a set of old school throwbacks by WBLS’ very own DJ Chuck Chill Out, which energized the crowd for the pioneers’ performances. Sparky D, the first female battle rapper, launched the musical acts with high energy. MC Sha Rock, one of the earliest female emcees, honored fellow trailblazers like Da Brat and Queen Latifah.

The Fearless Four followed, pausing to honor hospitalized member Tito, described by DLB as the heart and energy of the group.

“He always told us to have the same energy whether it was a crowd of ten thousand people or ten people,” DLB said.

Kurtis Blow then delivered a standout set, performing hits including “If I Ruled the World,” “The Breaks,” and “Basketball,” joined by his oldest son, who highlighted breakdancing and unity — pillars of Hip Hop.

Kool Moe Dee (SUNY Old Westbury Class of ’87) and The Treacherous Three closed the performances with their biggest hits and choreography. The crowd was captivated from start to finish; they were up and dancing, a sense of respect and love filling the air. To close the show, Sparky D delivered a soulful prayer at Kurtis Blow’s request.

Before leaving the stage, Kurtis Blow encouraged attendees to join the Hip Hop Alliance, believing strength comes from unity. His mission is to secure universal healthcare and fair royalties for hip-hop legends, as he believes the industry has mistreated its artists.

Blow wants to drive change; he feels like Hip Hop has given so much to the world, but he wonders, what has the world given to these sets of Hip Hop artists?

