Alper’s Karmacue Festival brings BBQ, music, family fun to Port

Alper’s Karmacue Festival will return to Port Washington, offering a day of food, music and community fun.

Alper’s Hardware will host its annual Alper’s Karmacue Festival on Irma Avenue off Main Street Sunday, Oct. 19, from noon to 4 p.m., offering a day of food, music and community fun.

The event, which draws residents, restaurants and vendors, features a cook-off, live music, crafts, and more. All proceeds from Karmacue benefit the Port Washington Community Chest, a nonprofit organization supporting local charities that serve approximately 7,000 residents.

The festival’s centerpiece is the Cook-Off, where local amateur BBQ teams compete for two titles: “People’s Choice,” voted on by attendees, and the “Cook-Off at Karmacue Champion,” selected by a panel of expert judges. Participation in the cook-off is open to the public; interested teams can email Adam Novick at alpersevents.com.

This year’s festival will feature popular local food vendors, including Smusht, Carlo’s Pizza, Ralph’s Italian Ices, Yummy Gyro, and Arizona Ice Tea.

“Come on down to Alper’s Karmacue, a truly wonderful event for our community,” said Bobby Keller, executive director of the Community Chest. “Whether you are a BBQ enthusiast or just want to try some delicious food, there is something for everyone.”

The Port Washington Community Chest raises funds for programs supporting seniors, children, teenagers, and others in need. For more information, visit portchest.org or call (516) 767-2121.