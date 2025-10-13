The Granola Bar opens up in Massapequa Park

The Granola Bar opened its second location in Nassau County, a year after opening up in Woodbury.

The Granola Bar, an all-day brunch spot, has opened its second location in Nassau, finding a new home in Massapequa Park.

The eatery, located at 4902 Merrick Road in Massapequa Park, contains a large breakfast menu and represents a modern full-service diner, according to its owners Julie Mountain and Dana Noorily.

The two said they met at a kids’ birthday party in 2011 in Connecticut, where they began talking and eventually created a granola company as a hobby, selling products at local farmers’ markets and pop-ups.

Mountain was in the music business and Noorily was in finance at the time, which they eventually moved on from to open their first restaurant in 2013.

Since then The Granola Bar has steadily opened new locations. There are five spots in Connecticut, one in Rye, one in Manhattan and one in Woodbury, which opened in 2024, alongside the Massapequa location.

“Dana and I have taken the slow and steady race trajectory for our restaurant expansion, and Massapequa marks our ninth,” Mountain said.

Mountain said she had grown up in Massapequa before moving to Connecticut and she knew the area was primed for a brunch-style eatery.

“A diner on Long Island is like in your bloodstream,” she said. “We feel like a modern diner, a place for everyone in the family to go and be happy.

The restaurant’s menu features both non-alcoholic and alcoholic drink options. There is a wide variety of breakfast options, including granola, salads, bowls, smoothies, breakfast sandwiches, wraps and burritos, as well as pastries and sweets.

Noorily said the eatery got its start in the suburbs, where the owners said they felt they had missed brunch options they could only find in the city.

The owners said The Dana, named after Noorily and includes egg whites, spinach, avocado and turkey bacon in a grilled whole wheat wrap, is one of the staples, along with the array of avocado toast options and parfait selections.

“We were craving the options we once had when we lived there,” she said.

“We kind of elevate breakfast and lunch the way that other places tend to elevate dinner,” Mountain said.

The Granola Bar is open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., as well as Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.