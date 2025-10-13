North Hempstead unveils tentative budget

The Town of North Hempstead unveiled its proposed 2026 budget, a $138 million total spending plan that calls for keeping the property tax levy flat for the third consecutive year and drawing $11-$12 million from reserves (including $10.2 million for the general fund and roughly $1-2 million for TOV and special districts). The spending plan for the general operating fund would be $92.7 million, while $138 million would be the combined town-wide total.

If adopted, the town would spend roughly the same amount as last year.

The plan, announced by Town Supervisor Jennifer DeSena, will serve as the starting point for public hearings later this fall. DeSena is running for re-election in November.

“I am proud that my administration has been able to run the town with a taxpayer-first mentality and continue to deliver millions of dollars in tax relief to our residents,” DeSena said.

The town plans to raise $20.2 million through property taxes. The budget keeps property taxes flat while maintaining funding for parks, waste management and public safety. Compared to last year’s adopted budget, this year would allocate more money to the Department of Administrative Services, Office of the Comptroller, Department of Human Resources 311 Call Center, Department of Parks and Recreation, Department of Public Works, Office of the Supervisor, Office of the Town Attorney, Town Board and Office of the Town Clerk. Less money than last year would be allocated to the Departments of Community Services and Services for the Aging, Department of Information Technology, Department of Public Safety, Solid Waste Management and Indebtedness.

Nearly 70% of the general fund would go toward employee salaries and benefits, solid waste management, parks and recreation and debt service.

Council member Christine Liu said she has “many questions” about the budget herself, which she said she plans to raise at an Oct.16 work session. She said she is not yet in a position to provide further comment.

Council member Mariann Dalimonte also said she is unable to share her thoughts prior to Oct. 16’s work session “because I do have questions,” she said.

After the work session, the budget may be amended before the board votes on a final 2026 spending plan later in the month. If approved, the budget would take effect on Jan. 1.