Port’s Got Talent shines spotlight on hometown performers

Blue Moon Taekwondo’s Silver Dragons took the stage at the Jeanne Rimsky Theater to showcase their gifts during Port’s Got Talent 2025.

Port Washington has no shortage of talent and it was all on display Friday night, Oct. 14, as singers, dancers, musicians, and even martial artists took the stage at the Jeanne Rimsky Theater in the Landmark on Main Street for the annual Port’s Got Talent showcase.

Nearly 20 acts filled the evening with hometown flair during the variety show that celebrates the community’s creative spirit.

The event, now in its seventh year, was the brainchild of entertainer and longtime Port Washington Adult Activities Center board member Warren Schein, who also served as master of ceremonies. Schein created the show in 2018 to both entertain and give back to the community he loves.

Proceeds from Port’s Got Talent help the Adult Activities Center enhance and expand its programming for local adults and seniors. The Port Washington Adult Activities Center is a nonprofit organization that provides social, recreational and educational programs for adults and seniors in the community. From fitness classes and art workshops to lectures and social gatherings, the center offers opportunities for connection, lifelong learning and wellness for Port Washington residents.

The evening’s lineup featured performers such as Sophie Sobel, who sang and played piano to “She Used to Be Mine” from “Waitress,” Blue Moon Taekwondo’s Silver Dragons, and a lively grand finale led by Dave Franklin, who invited a young performer to join him for a solo.

What began as a small fundraiser has grown into a beloved community tradition, one that continues to spotlight the artistry, generosity, and hometown pride that make Port Washington shine.