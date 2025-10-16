Landing School in Glen Cove celebrates renovation completion with ribbon-cutting

Glen Cove Board of Education Vice President Anne Markoulis, President Angela Riamo and Superintendent Alexa Doescher (C.) cut the ribbon on the new extension at Landing School.

The Landing School community in Glen Cove celebrated the grand opening of the elementary school’s newest renovation, which includes four new classrooms, at a ribbon-cutting on Friday, Sept. 26.

“Seeing the Landing extension open to students and staff has been incredibly rewarding,” said Superintendent Alexa Doeschner.

The grand opening was attended by district and school officials, board of education members, and Glen Cove Mayor Pam Panzenebck.

Doeschner said the Landing extension began in 2021 when the school district secured funding for the project through the American Rescue Plan. She said the groundbreaking was in the spring of 2023, and the project was completed over the summer.

The expansion includes four new classrooms and two new bathrooms, which is “much-needed space,” Doeschner said. The school said an elevator was also installed in the building.

“Teachers now have the space to deliver instruction more effectively, and students benefit from learning environments that are comfortable, spacious, and conducive to collaboration,” Doeschner said.

Doeschner said the classrooms represent more than just a physical learning space. The renovations reflect the district’s commitment to education and modernization, she said.

Doeschner said it has been rewarding to watch the students and staff settle into the new space and make it their own.

The Landing School extension isn’t the only project that Glen Cove schools will receive this year. Doeschner said there are ongoing roofing projects, as well as upgrades to the high school science labs and cafeteria, that are currently underway.

“Looking ahead, Glen Cove is committed to ensuring that every school benefits from facility improvements, maintaining momentum toward creating equitable, future-ready learning environments across the district,” she said.