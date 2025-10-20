Oyster Bay man acquitted of manslaughter, assault charges

An Oyster Bay man was acquitted of charges stemming from an alleged 2023 stabbing in Manhattan.

An Oyster Bay man was acquitted of manslaughter and assault charges in connection with a 2023 stabbing that left a 17-year-old dead in Manhattan.

A Manhattan jury dropped charges against Gianluca Bordone, 21, on Thursday, Oct. 17, which carried a sentence of 25 years in prison if he had been convicted.

Bordone was indicted in July 2024 after allegedly fatally stabbing 17-year-old Rocco Rodden from New Jersey outside an axe-throwing club in Manhattan on Nov. 23, 2023. According to the indictment, a brawl broke out, and NYPD officers arrived on the scene to find both Rodden and Bordone wounded.

Rodden was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

According to published reports, Bordone testified he had acted in self-defense during the trial, saying he pulled a pocket knife when being chased by Rodden and his friends.

Bordone said he stabbed Rodden after warning the group not to come closer to him, according to published reports.

Both groups of friends had been drinking alcohol prior to the brawl, according to the reports.