New Respite Care Relief Park opens in Port Washington for families affected by Alzheimer’s

Members of Alzheimer’s Foundation of America, Port Washington Water Pollution Control District and Town of North Hempstead officials gathered to open a new park in Port Washington dedicated to families suffering from Alzheimer’s.

Families caring for loved ones with Alzheimer’s disease and other dementia-related illnesses now have a peaceful new place to relax and recharge.

Officials from the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America and the Port Washington Water Pollution Control District cut the ribbon Tuesday, Oct. 14, on a new Respite Care Relief Park at Sunset Park along the Port Washington waterfront.

The new educational and recreational area is designed as a space where caregivers can bring their loved ones to enjoy nature, while also learning about Alzheimer’s disease and caregiver support. The park features a gazebo, benches, lush landscaping, and informational displays about caregiver wellness, avoiding burnout, and building support networks.

“Alzheimer’s Foundation of America is pleased to work with the Port Washington Water Pollution Control District to create this new dementia-friendly resource for Long Islanders,” said Alzheimer’s Foundation of America President and CEO Charles J. Fuschillo Jr. “Caregivers need places where they can feel comfortable bringing someone with dementia to relax and socialize, all of which are essential for both them and their loved ones.”

Alzheimer’s Foundation of America Founder and Board Chair Bert Brodsky, a Port Washington resident, said the project was deeply personal.

“When my mother lived with Alzheimer’s, resources like this didn’t exist,” Brodsky said. “We now know how isolation harms caregivers and individuals living with Alzheimer’s. Working with the Port Washington Water Pollution Control District, we’ve created something to help families in their time of need.”

Port Washington Water Pollution Control District Commissioner Eddy Marinelli called the new addition “a gift to the community,” that Sunset Park is “a cherished part of Port Washington,” and said the partnership with Alzheimer’s Foundation of America “furthers our commitment to maintaining a vibrant, welcoming environment for all residents.”

The ribbon-cutting ceremony drew several local officials, including North Hempstead Town Supervisor Jennifer DeSena, State Assemblymember Daniel Norber, and Town Council Member Mariann Dalimonte.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about 7 million Americans are currently living with Alzheimer’s disease, a number expected to double by 2060. More than 426,000 people in New York State, including an estimated 60,000 on Long Island, are affected.