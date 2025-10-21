Alper’s Karmacue draws 1,000 for Port Washington Community Chest

Alper’s Hardware hosted its annual Alper’s Karmacue Sunday, Oct. 19, drawing more than 1,000 residents for a day of food, music, and community fun.

The event, held in front of Alper’s Hardware on Irma Avenue off Main Street, ran from noon to 4 p.m., with all proceeds benefiting the Community Chest of Port Washington, a nonprofit supporting local charities that serve roughly 7,000 residents.

The centerpiece of the festival was the cook-off, featuring local amateur BBQ teams competing for two titles: “People’s Choice,” voted on by attendees, and “Cook-Off at Karmacue Champion,” selected by a panel of judges. This year’s winner of the People’s Choice award was Hugh Goldson’s team, known as HG QUE.

In addition to the cook-off, attendees enjoyed food from local vendors including Yummy Gyro, Smusht, Ralph’s Ices, Arizona Beverages, Carlo’s Pizza, and Port Washington Meat Market, which donated all profits to the Community Chest.

Crafts and face painting were offered by Soulshine Art Studio and Heather Clark, while live music was performed by Hat Trixx, Sella’s Basement, and Bach2Rock bands.

Adam Novick, the owner of Alper’s Hardware and organizer of the event, said the event has grown over the years into a true community celebration.

“It’s about supporting local businesses, supporting each other, and supporting local charities,” he said. Novick said that Karmacue has raised more than $100,000 for the Community Chest since its inception, with this year’s donation exceeding $10,000.

Novick also credited volunteers, local government agencies, and the Port Washington Police Department for helping close and reopen streets, provide logistical support, and maintain safety throughout the day.

The festival began more than 15 years ago as a way to actively engage the community in charitable giving while celebrating local talent and cuisine. The name “Karmacue” evolved from the original name “Alper’s Barbecue Festival to Benefit the Community Chest of Port Washington” to combine “karma” and “barbecue” to reflect the event’s spirit of giving back.

Novick encouraged more community members, local businesses, and restaurants to participate in future Karmacue events.

“There’s always room for more people who want to be part of this,” he said.