Boy Scout Troop 10 hikes challenging trail at Alpine Scout Camp

By Dr. Dwight J. Rosenstein, Scoutmaster

Troop 10, Scouting America, recently completed a successful overnight camping trip on a sunny, pleasant weekend in September. The group of 42 Scouts and eight adults camped at Alpine Scout Camp on the New Jersey Palisades. The scouts took a vigorous hike of about 5.1 miles. A group of faster scouts hiked 5.8 miles. Scouts descended more than 400 feet to the Hudson River where they turned north. They encountered a treacherous rock fall that extended for over a mile, crossed into New York State and ate lunch at Peanut Leap by a waterfall. The hike back was just as vigorous with several changes in elevation.

Back at the campsite they received instruction on scouting skills, such as firemanship and proper use of knife, ax and saw. Scouts were able to demonstrate their competence and pass requirements for rank advancement. Four youth patrols, plus an older scout patrol, and adults cooked on propane stoves making hardy, filling dinners. The winning dinner of the informal cooking contest was the patrol that made Chicken Alfredo. Everyone was entertained at the campfire with skits, jokes and an inspirational flag retirement ceremony. After a good night’s sleep, Scouts cooked breakfast, cleaned up, policed the site for trash, and came home.

Troop 10 meets at the Manhasset-Lakeville Fire Department on 25 Prospect St. on Mondays at 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on school days. If you are interested in joining Troop 10, please contact Dr. Dwight Rosenstein at djrosenstein@gmail.com.