Debra Mulé election guide

Debra S. Mulé

WHY I’M RUNNING – I am committed to public service and bring experience as a past Freeport School Board trustee and president (9 years), Freeport Village Board trustee (3 years) and legislator and now alternate deputy minority leader (nearly 8 years) to this position. I am also committed to seeing several key initiatives that I have embarked upon through to completion, and I am excited for the opportunity to serve the residents of the Sixth District for another term if afforded the privilege by voters.

TOP 3 ISSUES:

I continue to focus on infrastructure investments, and my efforts to date have yielded the completion of a multimillion-dollar overhaul of Roosevelt’s Centennial Park; $13 million for improvements to Baldwin’s Grand Avenue Complete Streets project; $3 million to beautify Silver Lake Park and correct flooding: and millions more to address flooding on Long Beach Road in South Hempstead.

I continue to emphasize environmental issues and have been a vocal supporter of the Bay Park Conveyance Project, which is set to come online soon and will address severe pollution that has long plagued Freeport’s Reynolds Channel.

As a member of the Legislature’s Public Safety committee, I continue to advocate for proper resourcing for Nassau police; fight for solutions to the ongoing detective shortage, and champion mental health resources for law enforcement and first responders.

BIOGRAPHY

Debra Mulé is completing her fourth term as a Nassau County legislator and is seeking re-election to the newly reapportioned Sixth Legislative District, which encompasses the entirety of Freeport and portions of Baldwin and Oceanside. In the Legislature, Debra is the ranking member on the Veterans and Senior Affairs committees, and serves on the Legislature’s Finance, Towns, Villages & Cities, Economic & Community Development, and Minority Affairs Committees.

Debra is a Uniondale High School Class of 1980 graduate. She earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Music from the College of William & Mary and earned a Master’s Degree in Social Work from the Virginia Commonwealth University. She currently serves as a cantor at the Our Holy Redeemer R.C. Church in Freeport.

As a social worker and community leader, Debra has been giving back to the residents of Nassau County for more than two decades.

While serving on her daughters’ PTA, Debra was elected to the Freeport School Board. During three terms, she was elected vice president and ultimately president. From there, she won election to the Village of Freeport Board of Trustees in 2015 and served in that capacity until 2018, when she was elected to the Legislature.

Debra and her husband Steve, a IBEW Local 3 electrician, have resided in Freeport since 1990 and have two adult daughters. Victoria and Elizabeth.