Manorhaven board expands permit display rules, adds new parking restrictions

The Village of Manorhaven Board of Trustees approved three new local laws, including one that increases sign size and posting time requirements for development permits, amid resident concerns about ongoing violations by local builders, on Wednesday, Oct. 22.

The board authorized a new local law that amends several sections of the village code to expand the size of signs used to display permit and application notices before the Board of Zoning Appeals, Planning Board and Board of Trustees. It also doubles the required posting period from seven days to 15 days prior to a public hearing for projects on parcels larger than a half acre.

During public comment, resident Christine Zahn raised concerns about construction sites failing to display required permits and maintain fencing, particularly near the marina.

Mayor John Popeleski said the new law will allow the village to begin issuing tickets for violations.

“Before we didn’t have a local law. Now we do,” he said, noting that enforcement will begin once the law is filed with the state.

The board also approved a law prohibiting parking on the west side of Sagamore Hill Drive between Yennicock Avenue and Toms Point Lane, and a law, which designates a new handicapped parking space in front of 61 Hickory Road. Both laws passed unanimously.

During public comment resident Sherry Denn asked about progress on the village’s proposed building moratorium.

Village attorney Christopher Newman said the village has submitted it to the Nassau County Planning Commission, which returned comments that officials are preparing to address before resubmission.

During the meeting, trustees also approved spending $600 to update a property appraisal for a small, landlocked parcel behind 51 Sintsink Drive, with the intent to consider its sale. Popeleski abstained from the vote, citing a personal connection to the property owner.

Newman explained that the buyer would be purchasing the property to clean it up and install a wall behind his home. The lot is not buildable.

Popeleski also highlighted ongoing public works projects, including new tree plantings at Orchard Beach and Manhasset Avenue. He said the village is working to modernize communication with residents through email and text alerts using Constant Contact.

During public comment, residents again voiced frustration with what they described as chronic noncompliance by developers. Zahn and others cited safety concerns from damaged fencing, debris, and an unleashed dog at a property on Sagamore Hill Drive.

Popeleski said he would follow up with the building department.

Village Hall will be closed Nov. 4, 2027-2028 for the holidays. The board’s next meeting is scheduled for Nov. 26 at Village Hall.