Canon U.S.A. joins Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk

Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, continued to participate in a long-standing event during Breast Cancer Awareness Month with the American Cancer Society at the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk at Jones Beach State Park in New York. Canon has sponsored the event for 27 years, helping to raise funds to support lifesaving cancer research, patient services, and community outreach programs. The event, held on Oct. 19, brought together survivors, caregivers, and advocates, including 88 Canon employees and their family members who joined in the five mile walk along the boardwalk with Team Canon. Canon’s annual participation reflects the company’s corporate philosophy of Kyosei, which translates as working and living together for the common good.

“Supporting the American Cancer Society’s Making Strides Walk is a meaningful way for Canon to stand with those affected by cancer and contribute to a cause that touches so many lives,” said Sammy Kobayashi, president and CEO, Canon U.S.A., Inc. “This event is about showing solidarity, fostering hope and advancing lifesaving research and programs that support patients and their families. At Canon, we believe in the power of community, and by joining the Making Strides Walk, we honor those who have battled cancer, celebrate survivors, and stand together to help create a future free from this devastating disease.”

The Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk is one of the nation’s largest breast cancer awareness events, uniting tens of thousands of participants each year to celebrate survivors, honor loved ones, and fund groundbreaking research and support services. ACS holds Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walks in various locations throughout the country, with the walk at Jones Beach consistently drawing one of the largest crowds. Canon’s employees, families, and friends joined walks around the country, including near the Chicago and New Jersey offices, and the Canon Virginia location, in support of breast cancer awareness and treatment. This year, Canon’s Printer Marketing Dept. printed and distributed thousands of coloring books to walkers at Jones Beach — a gesture inspired by what cancer centers around the world do to lift the spirits of their patients.

In the months leading up to the walk, Canon amplified its support for ACS through a variety of fundraising initiatives, alongside direct employee donations. In March, Melville employees contributed to ACS’s Daffodil Days campaign, where daffodil purchases helped raise funds for ACS programs. The office also worked with ACS on an internal promotion, giving employees the opportunity to attend a Yankees game, with a portion of ticket proceeds benefiting the organization. Support continued into October, as Canon offices nationwide hosted additional ACS initiatives, including an ACS merchandise fundraiser and “Pink Wednesdays,” where employees wore pink to raise awareness and show solidarity with those impacted by breast cancer.

Canon’s sponsorship of the Making Strides Walk builds upon the company’s strong foundation of corporate social responsibility. Throughout the year Canon supports numerous community and environmental initiatives across Long Island and throughout the nation, including educational initiatives, sustainability programs and local nonprofit collaborations. These efforts reinforce Canon’s belief that businesses play a vital role in building stronger, more compassionate societies, and reflect its deep commitment to serving the communities it operates within.