Manhasset educators lead and learn during superintendent’s conference day

Manhasset’s 2025 superintendent’s conference day brought together educators from across the district for a day dedicated to professional learning,

collaboration and instructional excellence on Oct. 20.

The program offered a wide array of workshops designed to enhance classroom practices and deepen student engagement, with sessions led by both outside experts and Manhasset’s own staff members.

Participants selected from 21 professional development workshops covering topics such as executive functioning skills, project-based learning, curriculum and assessment

updates and innovative classroom strategies. One workshop focused on reconsidering assessment in the age of artificial intelligence was also offered.

“These sessions exemplify the collaborative spirit of Manhasset educators,” said Christopher Pellettieri, interim superintendent of schools. “When our teachers lead and learn from one another, it strengthens our shared commitment to excellence in teaching and learning.”

“Our educators’ dedication to professional growth directly impacts student success,” said Rebecca Chowske, assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction. “Conference day is a powerful opportunity for staff to share strategies, explore new approaches and return to their classrooms inspired to innovate.”

Staff members who served as presenters and facilitators included Samantha Beauttenmuller, Jared Berry, Marissa Biggio, Ann Marie Brady, Liam Carr, Jesse Cohen, Javon Degraffenreid, Sarah Duke, Andrea Fassenfeld, Deana Folchetti-Puglin, Amanda Gimondo, Derek Jones, Dr. Rob Krakehl, Christina Lang, Michelle Latini, Claire Maina, Victoria Maione, Colleen Malone, Christina McDonnell, Nikki Millmann, Michael O’Brien, Debbie Papadopoulos, Marcela Sepe, Maryam Shah, Victoria Scrimenti, Maria Scognamiglio, Alanna Siegel, Christopher Simeti, Barbara Speight, Laurie Swaine, Lauren Tallarine, Holly Weinstein, Elliot Wong and Hae Jung Yang.

Manhasset Public Schools “proudly recognizes the ongoing dedication of its educators, whose commitment to professional learning continues to inspire student growth and academic achievement districtwide,” a statement from the district said.