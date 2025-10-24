Oyster Bay High School announces valedictorian, salutatorian

Oyster Bay High School is proud to announce its valedictorian and salutatorian for the Class of 2026, recognizing two exceptional students whose academic achievements, leadership and service exemplify the highest standards of excellence.

Mia Bencal has earned the distinction of valedictorian with an outstanding weighted GPA of 110.46. A dedicated scholar with aspirations in medicine, Mia plans to major in Biology before attending medical school.

Her leadership extends far beyond the classroom. As a three-sport athlete, Mia serves as captain of the soccer and basketball teams while also competing on the lacrosse team. Her ability to balance athletic demands with academic rigor demonstrates

exceptional time management and dedication. Mia’s commitment to excellence is evident in her extensive involvement in

school organizations.

As Editor-in-Chief of the Harbor Voice, she leads the school’s publication, ensuring student voices are heard throughout the community. She also serves as president of both Quill and Scroll and Science Olympiad, positions that showcase her

diverse interests and leadership capabilities.

A talented musician, Mia contributes her skills as a percussionist in both Wind Ensemble and Jazz Band, and is an active member of the music honor society Tri-M. She also participates in SALP and is currently working toward achieving the prestigious Girl

Scouts Gold Award, the highest honor in Girl Scouting.

Julia Milos has been named salutatorian, distinguished not only by her academic excellence but also by her adventurous spirit and dedication to both STEM and the arts.

As captain of the varsity sailing team, Julia earned a full scholarship through the Coastal Education Program – Sterling Harbor Foundation, where she logged an impressive 107 sea miles through the Atlantic Ocean aboard the Concordia sloop Arcadia. This unique experience reflects her willingness to embrace challenges and seek opportunities beyond the traditional classroom.

Julia’s academic achievements are equally impressive. She has earned multiple awards in STEM and attended prestigious college summer programs in actuarial science and STEM fields, aligning with her career aspiration to become an actuary. Recently, she

was recognized as a commended student through the College Board National Merit Scholars program.

Her talents extend seamlessly into the arts, where she is a dedicated performer in every school musical and designs the playbills that accompany each production. Julia has taken advantage of the school’s higher-level art electives, earning second place in Oyster Bay High School’s Juried Art Competition and the Best in Show Award at the 6×6 Heckscher Museum Collaborative Exhibit.

As President of Mu Alpha Theta, the mathematics honor society, and an active member of several other honor societies, Julia demonstrates leadership that bridges analytical and creative pursuits.

Both Mia and Julia embody the values of academic excellence, leadership and service that Oyster Bay High School seeks to instill in all its students. Their achievements serve as an inspiration to their peers and a testament to the dedication of the entire school

community. As they prepare to embark on the next chapter of their educational journeys, the Oyster Bay community celebrates their accomplishments and looks forward to their continued success.