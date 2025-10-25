Dana Pollack brings gluten-free comfort to fall with classic apple fritters

As autumn settles over Long Island, the scent of apples, cinnamon and sugar begins to fill kitchens and bakeries alike. While pumpkin spice might dominate café menus, few fall treats capture the cozy, homespun comfort of apple fritters—those golden, crisp-edged pastries bursting with tender fruit and warm spice.

This year, the humble apple fritter is getting a fresh, gluten-free makeover thanks to professional baker Dana Pollack of Roslyn. Her newly released cookbook, “Bake It Gluten Free: 100 Recipes for Classic Treats,” published Oct. 21, reimagines beloved bakery favorites for those avoiding gluten—without sacrificing taste or texture. Among her standout recipes is one for old-fashioned apple fritters, a seasonal indulgence that perfectly bridges nostalgia and modern dietary needs.

Pollack, a former photo editor turned pastry chef, is the founder of Dana’s Bakery, a nationally recognized brand celebrated for its colorful French macarons and inventive flavor combinations. In her new cookbook, she turns her focus to approachable home baking, offering clear, reliable recipes for everything from chocolate chip cookies to doughnuts—and, of course, apple fritters.

“Apple fritters are one of those baked goods that instantly transport people,” Pollack said in a recent interview. “They remind you of crisp fall mornings, apple picking and those warm bags of pastries from a local farm stand. I wanted to make sure everyone, gluten-free or not, could enjoy that same experience.”

Her version maintains the signature appeal: chunks of tart apple encased in a tender, lightly spiced batter, fried to a golden brown and glazed with a simple vanilla icing. The result is everything you’d expect—crispy on the outside, soft and fragrant on the inside and impossible to eat just one.

The timing couldn’t be better. With apple season in full swing and local orchards offering countless varieties from Honeycrisp to Cortland, fritters are finding their way onto weekend breakfast tables and dessert plates across the East End. The treat’s rustic charm—hand-formed, irregular and unabashedly messy—feels like the perfect antidote to the polished precision of modern pastries.

Whether paired with a mug of hot cider or enjoyed fresh from the fryer, apple fritters embody the flavors of fall in every bite. And with Pollack’s gluten-free twist, this old-fashioned favorite proves that comfort food can be inclusive, too—warm, welcoming and sweetly satisfying for everyone at the table.

Apple Fritters

Makes 12

Apple fritters are the epitome of fall to me. To achieve the perfect texture—crispy on the outside, yet moist and tender on the inside—I use two spoons to loosely drop the batter into the oil. It gives them a rustic look with lots of craggy edges that get super crunchy. These fritters are also great with just a dusting of powdered sugar in lieu of the glaze.

FRITTERS

Neutral oil, such as avocado, sunflower, grapeseed or canola oil, for frying

1½ cups (205 grams) gluten-free 1:1 replacement flour blend

¼ cup (50 grams) granulated sugar

1 teaspoon baking powder

¼ teaspoon kosher salt

1 cup (170 grams) buttermilk

1 large egg

2 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted

1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

1 medium Granny Smith apple, peeled, cored and diced (about 1 cup)

GLAZE

2 cups (225 grams) powdered sugar

2 tablespoons whole milk

1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

Make the fritters: Fill a large pot with at least 1 inch of the oil and heat over medium heat to 350°F. Line a baking sheet with paper towels.

In a large bowl, whisk together the flour, granulated sugar, baking powder and salt.

In a medium bowl, whisk together the buttermilk, egg, melted butter and vanilla.

Make a well in the center of the dry ingredients. Add the wet ingredients to the well and stir until combined. Fold in the apples.

Working in batches, drop heaping 1⁄3-cup mounds of the dough into the hot oil and cook until golden, about 4 minutes, flipping them once halfway through. Using a slotted spoon, remove the fritters from the oil, shaking off any excess and transfer to the paper towel–lined pan to cool. Repeat with the remaining dough, allowing the oil to return to 350°F between batches.

Make the glaze: In a large bowl or glass measuring cup, whisk together the powdered sugar, milk and vanilla until smooth.

When the fritters are cool enough to handle, transfer them to a wire rack set over a rimmed baking sheet. Drizzle the glaze over the fritters and let dry completely before serving. Store, loosely covered, at room temperature for up to 3 days.

Recipe reprinted with permission from “Bake It Gluten Free” by Dana Pollack © 2025. Published by Union Square & Co., an imprint of Grand Central Publishing, a division of Hachette Book Group. Photography by Morgan Ione Yeager.