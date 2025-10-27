Sousa Elementary recognized as RULER Spotlight School for 3rd year

John Philip Sousa Elementary School in the Port Washington School District has been named a 2025-2026 RULER Spotlight School by the Yale Center for Emotional Intelligence for the third consecutive year. The recognition highlights its commitment to social and emotional learning and a supportive school environment.

The RULER program is an evidence-based approach that helps school communities understand the value of emotions, build skills to manage them effectively and foster well-being for students and educators. As a Spotlight School, Sousa is recognized for excellence in integrating RULER principles into curriculum, culture and community engagement.

“Sousa’s ongoing recognition as a RULER Spotlight School reflects the strong sense of community, care and collaboration that defines Port Washington,” said Superintendent Gaurav Passi. “We are incredibly proud of the dedication of the Sousa team to creating an emotionally intelligent, compassionate school community.”

“This recognition reflects the strength of our Sousa community. Through RULER, our students are learning to lead with empathy, resilience and kindness every day. I am so proud of our staff and students for creating a school where emotional intelligence is integrated into the tapestry of our learning environment,” said Sousa Elementary Principal Meg Sheehan.

The RULER Spotlight School designation is awarded following a rigorous evaluation by Yale Center staff, including evidence of program implementation, impact on school climate and sustainability of SEL practices. Sousa has demonstrated innovative approaches and positive outcomes for students and staff.

As a Spotlight School, Sousa will serve as a model for more than 5,000 RULER schools in 27 countries, sharing best practices for effective SEL implementation.

For more information, visit www.rulerapproach.org.