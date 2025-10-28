Glen Head mansion owned by ‘Wolf of Wall Street’ sells for $6.9M

5 Pin Oak Court, the Glen Head mansion where Jordan Belfort, the inspiration behind ‘Wolf of Wall Street’ movie lived, sells for nearly $7M.

A new owner resides in the Wolf of Wall Street’s former Glen Head mansion.

A Staten Island couple, looking for “the lifestyle of the Brookvilles” paid nearly $6.9 million in an off-market deal earlier this month to purchase the 8,700-square-foot home that Jordan Belfort, who inspired the 2013 “Wolf of Wall Street” movie, owned, said Joseph Scavo, who works for Douglas Elliman and represented the sellers.

Belfort lived in the home at 5 Pin Oak Court with his wife, Nadine Macaluso, in the 1990s, during the height of his stockbroker career.

The home was never listed on the market and had only been for sale for roughly a week before Scavo found its new owners.

“I met a client, and they were describing to me exactly what they were looking for: privacy, landscape, stone, at least two acres, gates, in the Brookvilles gates,” Scavo said. “When the buyers described to me what they wanted, it just spoke to me. I said to them, ‘Guys, I have exactly what you’re describing, exactly what you’re looking for.’”

“Exactly what they were looking for” turned out to be Belfort’s old home. With a putting green, wine cellar, three-car garage, glass-encased racquetball court, finished basement, heated saltwater pool, treehouse and outdoor kitchen.The property checked all their boxes, Scavo said.

“We showed it to them. They fell in love. They came back. They fell in love even more,” Scavo said. “I think that the landscaping, the location, the privacy, the style of the house, all spoke to them. I think there was a slight attraction that Jordan used to be the previous owner, as well.”

Belfort, who was played by Leonardo DiCaprio in the blockbuster film based on his life, was convicted on charges of wire fraud in 1999 and served about two years in federal prison between 2003 and 2005.

His Glen Head home was seized by the federal government in 2001 and sold. Its most recent owners renovated the five-bedroom, six-bathroom home after moving in, Scavo said, but kept much of the home’s good bones, like marble flooring, certain doors and doorknobs.

“It just was a perfect match,” Scavo said of the home for the buyers, who have not been identified. “Sometimes that’s just the beauty of my business.”