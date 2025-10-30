Port Washington Veterans Day Parade to return to Main Street

The American Legion Post 509 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1819 will be hosting a Veterans Day Parade on Main Street in Port Washington.

The community will come together on Tuesday, Nov. 11, to honor those who have served during the annual Port Washington Veterans Day Parade, hosted by American Legion Post 509 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1819.

The parade will begin at 9:45 a.m., with participants assembling between 9:15 and 9:30 a.m. on Campus Drive. The procession will move north on Port Washington Boulevard, turn west on Main Street, and conclude at the Sunset Park Band Shell, where a memorial service will be held.

This year’s event will feature the Port Washington Fire Department, the Nassau County Police Department Mounted Unit, and the Nassau County Firefighters Band.

“This is a great opportunity for everyone to recognize and honor all those who have served our country,” said American Legion Post 509 Commander Fred Falconer. “Veterans Day is in recognition of those members of the armed services still with us.”

Falconer also extended gratitude on behalf of both the Legion and the VFW to the Port Washington Fire Department and Port Washington Police Department for their cooperation and ongoing support of the annual event.

Organizers invite all veterans to march in the parade and encourage residents to line the streets in tribute. For any questions or concerns regarding the event, contact Falconer at 516-767-2488.