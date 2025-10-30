Firefighters injured, 3 displaced in Roslyn Heights house fire

Firefighters from multiple Nassau County departments worked to extinguish a house fire on Pinetree Lane in Roslyn Heights.

A fast-moving fire tore through a home on Pinetree Lane in Roslyn Heights on Wednesday morning, seriously injuring two firefighters and leaving three residents displaced, officials said.

Nassau County Fire Communications received multiple 911 calls reporting flames on the rear deck of 47 Pinetree Lane around 9:04 a.m., according to the Albertson Fire Department.

One Carle Place firefighter fell through the roof and suffered first- and second-degree burns to his face, authorities said. He was rescued by another firefighter and taken to Weill Cornell Burn Center in Manhattan. The second firefighter was treated on scene for smoke inhalation.

Assistant Chief Thomas Falls led the initial response, arriving to find heavy fire conditions engulfing the back of the two-story home.

Three occupants who were inside the home at the time of the fire managed to escape uninjured before first responders arrived.

Roughly 60 firefighters from Albertson and neighboring departments — including Williston Park, East Williston, Roslyn Highlands, Carle Place, Mineola, Manhasset Lakeville and Garden City — worked for about an hour to bring the blaze under control.

No civilian injuries were reported.

Investigators from the Nassau County Fire Marshal’s Office and the Nassau County Police Arson/Bomb Squad determined that the cause of the fire was careless smoking. Officials said the home did not have working smoke detectors, as required by code.

The fire caused serious damage to the structure, and the Town of North Hempstead’s Building Department was called to assess the house’s stability. The American Red Cross is assisting the three displaced adults.