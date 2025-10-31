Floral Park-Bellerose District celebrates Unity Day

The Floral Park-Bellerose Union Free School District recently came together to celebrate Unity Day as a reminder of the importance of kindness, acceptance and inclusion.

Students and staff proudly wore orange, the official color of Unity Day, to stand against bullying and promote a culture of compassion.

At both Floral Park-Bellerose School and John Lewis Childs School, each classroom took part in a meaningful activity: students created a collaborative orange paper chain, with each link featuring a message of kindness or a positive drawing. These links were then collected to create a school-wide paper chain, symbolizing unity throughout the buildings.

Unity Day is recognized every October as part of National Bullying Prevention Month, encouraging schools nationwide to inspire change through empathy and connection.