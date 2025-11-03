Focus on the Great Neck Peninsula: Adventures in Learning

Adventures in Learning launched over 50 years ago in Manhasset was designed to bridge educational gaps for families and students couldn’t easily afford private tutoring or after-school enrichment. What started as a grassroots volunteer effort has evolved into a multi-site nonprofit, serving hundreds of students every year.

Theresa Prendergast, the late Great Neck superintendent, introduced AIL to our town, with its official launch on Feb. 16, 2023 as a New York State child care program licensed by the Division of Child Care Services, Office of Children and Family Services.

Today, Diana Holden is the executive director with Paige Djemal, Melissa Zargari, Joanna Eshaghoff and Tamara Toro forming the AIL

Great Neck Advisory Board.

Home/work

Due to the prevalence of dual-income or single-parent households working long hours outside the home, and/or those dealing with language barriers, children in our district needed a safe and consistent place to learn and feel seen. With AIL, every Great Neck child can experience the joy of learning, no matter their household’s circumstances.

AIL’s mission is simple and this organization understands the assignment. Namely, to level the playing field as they provide underserved children with academic support, emotional encouragement, and a real sense of belonging. Children enrolled in AIL are thriving — learning, laughing, and growing in confidence, every day.

Beginning the Adventure: Who is in?

Most kids come through referrals through different channels. Before long, their siblings or friends want to join, too. To that end, AIL works hand in hand with local schools (both public and private), social workers, and community organizations to identify students who would benefit most from the program.

“We are truly fortunate to be part of such an exceptional school district, where we’ve received outstanding support from our superintendent, central administration, board of education, school administrators, and

educators alike,” Djemal said.

All A’s: After-school activities and academic support

A child who enters the AIL program is introduced to a blend of academics with enrichment.

“Homework help is where it starts, but we also have reading clubs, STEM projects, art, mindfulness, nutrition education, and plenty of movement and play”, said Toro.

While academic enrichment and tutoring is key, “Our goal is to nurture the whole child — mind, body, and heart” says Eshaghoff. This holistic approach reaps great benefits to students who are truly deserving of the attention and support. A one-on-one connection and commitment to each child, with a focus on wellness, social-emotional learning, and mental health awareness.

Know your why

Those who understand the power of community know that meaningful change begins right in our own backyard—where we live. When we take a closer look, it becomes clear how diverse the experiences of our school families truly are.

For some, life is filled with abundance; for others, it can be a challenge to keep pace. In many ways, Great Neck reflects the broader story of our nation—rich in diversity, yet facing disparities that are not easily resolved. Fortunately, as Zargari noted, “AIL provides a real bridge of opportunity.”

The AIL Great Neck advisory board, as vetted public school moms know, what it takes, and how important it is to give back.

Hustle and flow

“Nonprofit work takes a lot of heart — and a lot of hustle!” said Djemal.

Those who are involved in civil life, including the four ladies featured here, have their own families’ support. They serve as role models for their own children, who often pitch in, too. “Our children were some of the first tutors and mentors when the program started in Great

Neck”, said Zargari.

A reminder that a sense of true community is everyone doing their part. Great Neck has such a rich mix of cultures and stories. Many of us are immigrants or first-generation seeking fulfillment of the American Dream. While we are a melting pot, of sorts, there is an obvious common denominator across the board- emphasis on education.

Programs like AIL help connect those with different backgrounds into one supportive community.

It takes a village. We have nine.

Question: What is the one word to describe our town? Answer: Potential.

“Our town has all the ingredients for greatness — talent, heart, and diversity,” said Toro.

It seems that it just takes people – human capital and some sweat equity- willing to reach out and connect to their fellow neighbors. Looking forward, AIL aims to reach more children, add new enrichment opportunities, and make sure every family that needs support is aware of the

opportunity. One exciting direction is an expansion into family programming, i.e. mental health workshops, nutrition classes, and parent support.

Certainly, there are many worthy causes globally and locally that deserve support in both financial and meaningful ways. To that end, please help Adventures in Learning thrive.

Join Great Neck residents, teachers and small businesses by donating supplies, sponsoring events, and by volunteering time. In doing so, you will truly make a difference. <www.adventures-in-learning.org>