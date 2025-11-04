Editorial: Federal food stamp funding and Nassau County

The rulings came on a day before the U.S. Department of Agriculture was set to freeze payments Nov. 1 to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, better known as food stamps, saying it could no longer sustain funding due to the shutdown.

The Trump administration stated in court filings on Monday, Nov. 3, that it would cover half of what the 42 million Americans – approximately one in eight members of the population – typically receive in federal assistance to purchase groceries.

This includes 31,545 Nassau County households, or 43,404 individuals, as of July. At least half of adults receiving the benefits work one, two or even three jobs.

New York State statistics show that 30% of those using food stamps are children, 21% are elderly and many are disabled. Among them are people living in group homes who are developmentally disabled.