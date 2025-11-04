North Shore Child & Family Guidance Center’s Bright Futures Gala was a night to remember, celebrating the transformative work of Long Island’s premier nonprofit children’s mental health organization. Held on Oct. 25 at the Engineers Country Club, the event brought together community leaders, supporters and friends to raise more than $375,000 in support of the organization’s vital programs and services.

The evening honored Tommy Shevlin, president of the Nassau County Police Benevolent Association, for his dedication to the Guidance Center’s mission. Shevlin, who himself struggled with mental health, is a passionate advocate for expanding access to mental health resources for first responders and their families.

“As a police officer, I’ve seen firsthand the toll that mental health challenges can take on children, families, and our community,” Shevlin said. “These issues are often misunderstood and can cause lifelong struggles, but the Guidance Center confronts them head on and truly makes a difference in the lives of those who need it most.”

The gala featured a dazzling candlelight concert with a string quartet performing popular rock and roll hits surrounded by the light of over 3,000 candles.

“Though the world is filled with uncertainty, there is one thing we will always be sure of: our commitment to providing quality, compassionate mental health care to everyone who walks through our doors, regardless of their ability to pay,” said Alexis Siegel, president of the Guidance Center’s Board of Directors. “This important work is thanks to you. Today, you chose to show up for the most vulnerable members of our community. Everyone in this room has given a child the chance to not only survive but thrive.”

Kathy Rivera, the Guidance Center’s Executive Director/CEO, thanked the evening’s Emcee, Stacey Sager of Channel 7 Eyewitness News, and the sponsors of the event: The Kupferberg Foundation; Andrea & Michael Leeds; Americana Manhasset; Ruth Fortunoff Cooper & Brian Cooper; Nancy & Lew Lane; The Bahnik Foundation; Davis & Ferber, LLP; Douglas Elliman Real Estate, LLC; NSPC Brain & Spine Surgery; Jane & Martin Schwartz; WABC-TV; John Beyer Music/Amy & John Beyer; Fusco, Brandenstein & Rada, P.C.; Mary Margiotta & Vasu Krishnamurther; Lisa & Sean McCarthy; Miller & Caggiano, LLP; Nassau County Detectives Charitable Foundation; National Grid; Lauren & Jonathan Schiff; and Alexis & Howard Siegel.

North Shore Child & Family Guidance Center is dedicated to restoring and strengthening the emotional well-being of children (from birth – age 24) and their families.

The center’s highly trained staff of psychiatrists, psychologists, social workers, vocational rehabilitation counselors and other mental health professionals lead the way in diagnosis, treatment, prevention, training, parent education, research and advocacy.

The Guidance Center helps children and families address issues such as depression and anxiety; developmental delays; bullying; teen pregnancy; sexual abuse; teen drug and alcohol abuse; trauma; and family crises stemming from illness, death and divorce.

For over 70 years, the Guidance Center has been a place of hope and healing, providing innovative and compassionate treatment to all who enter our doors, regardless of their ability to pay.

For more information about the Guidance Center, visit www.northshorechildguidance.org or call (516) 626-1971.