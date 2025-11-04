Northwell Health hospitals earn top honors for orthopedics

Long Island Jewish Medical Center (LIJ) has been ranked No. 2 in New York State for joint replacement by Healthgrades. The center includes The Orthopedic Hospital at Long Island Jewish Valley Stream and Long Island Jewish Forest Hills in Queens. LIJ also joins North Shore University Hospital, which includes Syosset Hospital, as one of America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Joint Replacement by Healthgrades.

Additionally, for the second year in a row, North Shore University Hospital/Syosset Hospital has been named as one of America’s 50 Best Hospitals for Outpatient Orthopedic Surgery.

Dr. Nicholas Sgaglione, senior vice president of Northwell Orthopedics, said the organization is “thrilled” to receive these awards.

“What it does is it helps to recognize our team approach and effort to taking care of patients,” Sgaglione said. “Taking care of patients for us is is highly personal as well as professional, and taking care of patients is really about everything from the patient’s experience to the quality of care to exceptional outcomes. And so these awards reflect that entire approach and the entire team’s effort.”

Dr. James Germano, vice president of Northwell Orthopedics and chair of orthopedics at The Orthopedic Hospital at LIJ Valley Stream, said one of the reasons Northwell is able to have such successful patient outcomes is because they are a “healthcare system.”

“We communicate with each other, and we’re very good at managing best practices,” Germano said. “So one hospital from the next has very similar practices–how the nurses care for the patients, the decisions the doctors make, how the operating rooms run–all those things. And because we work as a system and we manage the best, we’re able to make multiple hospitals the best.”

Germano said the large system helps the orthopedic department, as Northwell provides various specialists including doctors, surgeons, physical therapists, occupational therapists and physician assistants.

“I pride ourselves on that we never have a patient who has to leave our system. There’s a doctor here who can take care of every single orthopedic ailment that exists, from tumors to joint replacement to complex provisions to ankle deformities,” he said. “Because of the wide range of physicians that we have that cover all different orthopedics, we really can handle just about anything.”

John D’Angelo, president and CEO of Northwell Health, reacted in a statement released by Northwell Health. D’Angelo said he is honored to see the teams “receive the recognition they deserve from Healthgrades.”

“Northwell is committed to the health and well-being of our communities, ensuring our patients consistently receive outstanding medical treatment at our hospitals,” he said.