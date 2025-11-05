New menu items for 2025-26 Islanders season introduced at UBS Arena

With the New York Islanders’ season underway, UBS Arena and hospitality partner Delaware North are rolling out a lineup of new concession offerings for fans this November. The expanded menu features bold flavors, premium ingredients and enhanced value options across the arena’s stands and markets.

“Our team has worked diligently to create a menu that offers a variety of flavor profiles to enhance the fan experience,” said Ted Donnelly, executive chef for Delaware North Sportservice at UBS Arena. “From classic favorites to innovative new dishes, we’ve crafted options for every fan to find something memorable when they walk through our doors.”

“We’re excited to welcome back our fans to UBS Arena for New York Islanders hockey,” said Mike Sciortino, UBS Arena general manager. “These new items give fans a range of variety throughout the venue, plus add a great spin on some classics, such as the CinnaBEC, which combines two of my favorites—a cinnamon bun and bacon, egg and cheese.”

Fans can sample items such as jerk chicken nachos, arancini, Cuban sandwiches, hearty breakfast sandwiches, sweet treats like Zeppole Kebabs and CinnaBEC, plus a range of mocktails and cocktails at bars throughout the arena.

Featured New Menu Items & Locations

Market 102

Chicken Caesar Wrap : Grilled chicken, crisp romaine, parmesan and Caesar dressing, wrapped in a flour tortilla.

: Grilled chicken, crisp romaine, parmesan and Caesar dressing, wrapped in a flour tortilla. French Dip : Sliced roast beef with au jus on a hoagie roll.

: Sliced roast beef with au jus on a hoagie roll. Hot Turkey Sandwich: Roasted turkey with gravy on artisan bread.

Market 103

Jerk Chicken Nachos : Tortilla chips topped with jerk chicken, cheese, jalapenos and crema.

: Tortilla chips topped with jerk chicken, cheese, jalapenos and crema. Beef Patty : Traditional handheld Jamaican beef patty, stuffed with seasoned and spiced beef.

: Traditional handheld Jamaican beef patty, stuffed with seasoned and spiced beef. Jerk Chicken Sandwich: Jerk-marinated chicken with slaw and spicy aioli on a bun.

Market 105 & 207

Chicken Bacon Ranch Cheesesteak: Grilled chicken, shaved beef, bacon, ranch and cheese on a hoagie roll.

Market 108 & 203

Arancini : deep-fried risotto with a crispy breadcrumb coating and a creamy, savory filling

: deep-fried risotto with a crispy breadcrumb coating and a creamy, savory filling Meatball Arancini Hero : Meatballs, arancini and marinara on a hero roll.

: Meatballs, arancini and marinara on a hero roll. Shaved Sausage Slice : Thinly sliced sausage pizza.

: Thinly sliced sausage pizza. Cinnamon Bun: Sweet cinnamon roll.

Market 111

Small Poutine : Fries topped with cheese curds and gravy.

: Fries topped with cheese curds and gravy. Small Italian Poutine : Fries topped with melted mozzarella and marinara.

: Fries topped with melted mozzarella and marinara. Cinnamon Bun: Sweet cinnamon roll.

202 Concessions

Breakfast Sandwiches: Sausage, egg and cheese or bacon, egg and cheese.

Sausage, egg and cheese or bacon, egg and cheese. The Hungry Man : Hearty breakfast sandwich featuring ham, sausage, bacon, egg, cheese and hash browns on a poppyseed Kaiser roll.

: Hearty breakfast sandwich featuring ham, sausage, bacon, egg, cheese and hash browns on a poppyseed Kaiser roll. Fear The Schmear : Bagel with signature schmear.

: Bagel with signature schmear. CinnaBEC: Cinnamon bun with bacon, egg and cheese.

Market 213

Zeppole Kebab : Fried dough balls, filled with Nutella and raspberry filling.

: Fried dough balls, filled with Nutella and raspberry filling. Shaved Sausage Slice: Thinly sliced sausage pizza.

Market 220

Cuban Sandwich : Roasted pork, ham, Swiss, pickles and mustard on Cuban bread.

: Roasted pork, ham, Swiss, pickles and mustard on Cuban bread. Chicken & Prosciutto Parm: Chicken cutlet topped with prosciutto, parmesan and marinara on a hero roll.

Portable 224

Cookie Doughminator: Two large chocolate chip cookies, stuffed with cookie dough and dipped in dark chocolate.

Mocktails (all bars)

Cherry Pop : Owen’s Cherry Lemonade with Sprite and a cherry garnish.

: Owen’s Cherry Lemonade with Sprite and a cherry garnish. Electric Bloom : Owen’s Transfusion Mix with Sprite, grenadine, strawberry and a mint garnish.

: Owen’s Transfusion Mix with Sprite, grenadine, strawberry and a mint garnish. Golden Hour: Orange juice, pineapple juice, grenadine, Sprite, cherry and an orange slice garnish.

Cocktails

New Amsterdam Vodka : Mule and Transfusion cocktails

: Mule and Transfusion cocktails Patrón Paloma : Patron Reposado with Owen’s Grapefruit Mix and a grapefruit garnish.

: Patron Reposado with Owen’s Grapefruit Mix and a grapefruit garnish. Prickly Pear Margarita : Patron Reposado with Owen’s Prickly Pear Margarita Mix and a lime garnish.

: Patron Reposado with Owen’s Prickly Pear Margarita Mix and a lime garnish. Monkey Shoulder Ginger Monkey : Monkey Shoulder with ginger ale and an orange wedge garnish.

: Monkey Shoulder with ginger ale and an orange wedge garnish. Strongbow Cider Cocktail: Strongbow cider with cinnamon whiskey, simple syrup and a cinnamon stick garnish.

Visit the UBS Arena homepage, under the “plan your trip” tab, to find a detailed menu and the section locator for each item.