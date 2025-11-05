Webster Bank supports opening of SCO Family of Services Finance Lab

Webster Bank’s Marissa Weidner, Chief Corporate Responsibility Officer and Javier Evans, Chief Human Resource Officer (sixth and eight from left) are joined by Suzette Gordon, President & CEO of SCO Family of Services (fifth from left) and members of the SCO Family of Services team and Webster Bank staff to celebrate the launch of the Webster Bank Finance Lab at the SCO Family of Services Madonna Heights campus on November 3. (Photo by Webster Bank)

Webster Bank, in partnership with SCO Family of Services, a leading provider of essential human services, has unveiled the newest Webster Bank Finance Lab, a program designed to equip local youth and families with the skills necessary for financial empowerment and long-term financial well-being.

Funded by a $100,000 initial grant from Webster, SCO piloted financial literacy programming for young mothers residing on its Madonna Heights campus. Finance Lab programming is in development to reach the youth served by SCO across the organization.

The Webster Finance Lab program is a signature initiative designed to help nonprofit partners expand financial empowerment programming for youth in their communities.

Through financial education tools, learning experiences, and interactive workshops, the program helps youth and families avoid common financial pitfalls and strengthen their financial confidence, an essential part of improving socioeconomic mobility.

To date, Webster has invested nearly $2.5 million in nine Finance Labs throughout its footprint.

“Collaborating with SCO Family of Services to introduce Long Island’s first Finance Lab reflects our shared dedication to uplifting local communities and advancing missions that align with our own,” said Marissa Weidnerc, chief corporate responsibility officer at Webster Bank. “At Webster, we continue to prioritize financial education and inclusion as key drivers of economic opportunity in the communities where we live and work.”

The Webster Bank Finance Lab will play a crucial role in empowering youth, including young mothers who reside on SCO’s Madonna Heights campus.

Madonna Heights provides a supportive and transformative environment for young women who are overcoming a variety of challenges, such as trauma, mental health issues, intellectual disabilities, and substance use. In response to their unique needs, the finance lab offers specialized financial literacy education tailored to meet their specific needs, helping participants build essential skills to achieve financial independence and stability.

“We are deeply grateful to Webster Bank for their continued partnership and commitment to strengthening financial literacy among the youth and young mothers we serve,” said Suzette Gordon, president and CEO of SCO Family of Services. “At SCO, we believe that every young person deserves the opportunity to build a secure and independent future. When our young people are equipped with the right resources and guidance, they are empowered to overcome challenges and step confidently into adulthood. This groundbreaking program will give our participants the tools, knowledge, and confidence to shape their own futures.”

Local and state dignitaries, including state Assembly Member Kwani O’Pharrow, state Assembly Member Steve Stern and Suffolk County Legislator Jason Richberg, joined Webster and SCO Family of Services leaders to officially open the program at SCO’s Madonna Heights location in Dix Hills.

In July 2025, Webster celebrated the opening of a Finance Lab in Providence, R.I. Other finance lab partners are in Hartford, Bridgeport and Waterbury, Conn.; Taunton and Dorchester, Mass.; NYC Metro, Long Island, and Yonkers.