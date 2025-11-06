EGC Group founder and LIMEHOF Chairman Ernie Canadeo wins LISA Visionary Award

EGC Group is proud to announce that Chairman and Founder Ernie Canadeo recently won the Long Island Software & Technology Network LISA Visionary Award at a reception held at the Garden City Hotel.

The Long Island SummIT Awards (LISA) is an annual awards ceremony that celebrates successful companies and individuals who contribute to the growth of Long Island’s tech and business ecosystem. This award recognizes achievements in software development, technology, and business leadership.

“Being called a visionary is truly an honor, as having vision creates impact that improves lives,” Canadeo said. “I am grateful to have made an impact on Long Island.”

In addition to his role as founder of the EGC Group, which began in 1985, Canadeo has also served as chairman of the Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame since 2015, having recently led the organization in establishing its first brick-and-mortar museum location in Stony Brook. LIMEHOF preserves and celebrates Long Island’s music and cultural influences and has become a major tourist destination in the region.

“The LISTnet Visionary Award recognizes Long Island leaders who have improved our region by bringing their innovative ideas to life,” said Paul Trapani, president of LISTnet. “Ernie has shaped both the business and cultural landscape of our region. A true visionary, he blends creativity, leadership, and community spirit—building brands, celebrating artists, and promoting Long Island as a place where innovation and culture thrive.”

LISTnet is a nonprofit organization on Long Island that builds a strong ecosystem for software and technology. This organization hosts events to network and build connections. Educators and tech professionals gather to share ideas and build a strong networking system. LISTnet offers a platform where founders, startups, and established companies can collaborate and grow.