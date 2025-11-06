Mobile Vets Bring Pet Care to Your Doorstep

For many pet owners, a trip to the vet can be stressful for both animals and their humans. But thanks to Catherine Twarowski, D.V.M., Long Islanders now have a more comforting option.

As the veterinarian and owner of Hand to Paw Veterinary Services, PLLC, Twarowski provides full-service mobile veterinary care, bringing compassion, convenience, and high-quality medicine right to her patients’ doorsteps.

A practicing veterinarian for more than a decade, she launched her mobile practice in April 2023 after witnessing firsthand the challenges families face when end-of-life care must be delivered in a clinic setting. When one of her most beloved patients, a 210-pound St. Bernard with bone cancer became immobile, Twarowski had to refer another veterinarian to perform an at-home euthanasia. Twarowski joined to assist, and the experience changed her life.

“Being part of that moment really shifted my entire perspective on veterinary care,” she said. “I never wanted to be in a situation again where I couldn’t help my patients in their time of need.”

What began as a service primarily for end-of-life care quickly grew into something much larger. Today, Hand to Paw provides everything from wellness exams and vaccinations to lab work, blood pressure readings, and chronic care management, all in the comfort of the animal’s home. Each visit is personal and unrushed, allowing for thorough care and open communication.

“At home, the pet’s not anxious, the owner is relaxed, and I can take my time,” she said. “It’s a completely different experience.”

Cats make up a large portion of Twarowski’s clientele. Many, she says, had not seen a vet since they were kittens due to the stress of travel and clinic visits.

“It’s incredible to see cats that owners thought were near the end of their lives bounce back after we diagnose and treat something like hyperthyroidism. These are treatable illnesses that often go unnoticed simply because the trip to the vet is too traumatic.”

For dogs, house-call veterinary care can make all the difference. Older pups, large breeds, or anxious pooches avoid the stress of car rides and crowded waiting rooms, and instead receive gentle, personalized care without leaving their homes.

While mobile veterinary care is commonplace in other parts of the country, it remains rare on Long Island. Twarowski attributes this to traffic and logistical challenges but says that with thoughtful scheduling and flexibility, it works. Her practice offers evening and weekend appointments and can usually accommodate new clients within a week. The practice serves all of Long Island, with patients as far east as Orient Point. And as far as pricing, fees are comparable to brick-and-mortar clinics.

She adds: “We also accept pet insurance and handle referrals just like traditional practices.”

For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit handtopawvet.com.