Celebrating the 2025 Power Women of Long Island: Honoring the Leaders Who Shape Our Communities
The 2025 Power Women of Long Island Awards are set to be one of the most inspiring celebrations of the year, honoring the innovators, influencers, and changemakers whose leadership makes Long Island an extraordinary place to live, work, and thrive.
For more than 30 years, Schneps Media, a proudly female-founded and family-run company, has been shining a spotlight on women whose dedication makes a lasting impact in their industries and communities. Through its signature Power Women Awards, Schneps Media honors those whose work inspires others, uplifts neighborhoods, and sets new standards for excellence.
This year’s Power Women of Long Island Awards will take place on Wednesday, November 5, 2025, at Crest Hollow Country Club in Woodbury. The event, now officially sold out, will bring together Long Island’s most dynamic and accomplished women across business, healthcare, education, real estate, government, media, and the nonprofit world. Guests will enjoy an exclusive VIP Power Hour networking reception, followed by cocktails, dinner, and an inspiring awards ceremony that has become one of the most anticipated evenings on the Long Island calendar.
Being named a Power Woman of Long Island is about more than recognition, it’s about connection, visibility, and community. Each honoree’s story is shared across Schneps Media’s influential platforms, including the Long Island Press, Schneps Nassau, and Schneps’ expansive digital network, reaching tens of thousands of readers throughout the region.
“Visibility matters,” says Elizabeth Schneps Aloni, senior vice president of Events Schneps Media. “When we amplify women’s voices, we create opportunities not only for those being honored, but for the next generation watching and learning from their example. Our mission has always been to give women the platform they deserve to be seen, heard, and celebrated.”
“Our Power Women events are as much about building community as they are about celebrating success,” adds Schneps Aloni. “The energy in the room is electric! Women supporting women, cheering for one another’s achievements, and forming bonds that last for years.”
The Power Women movement has grown into a powerful network across the metropolitan region, with events held throughout NYC, Long Island and the East End. The Long Island edition remains one of the most beloved, celebrating the remarkable women who are shaping the region’s future through leadership, innovation, and heart.
As Schneps Media celebrates more than three decades of honoring trailblazing women, the legacy of the Power Women Awards continues to evolve. What began as a local celebration has become a vibrant community and professional network connecting thousands of women who share a common goal: to make a difference.
The 2025 Power Women of Long Island Awards will once again bring together these inspiring leaders for an evening of empowerment, inspiration, and recognition — a celebration of women who lead with purpose, vision, and passion.
2025 Power Women of Long Island Honorees (as of press time):
|ICON
|First Name
|Last Name
|Title
|Company / Organization
|Dr. Moria
|Amado-McCoy
|Executive Director & CFO
|Lotus & Fig Ventures
|Dawn
|Amato
|Senior Advocate
|Paws of War
|Antigone
|Argyriou, MD, FAAPMR
|Interventional Pain Physiatrist
|Spine Medicine & Surgery of Long Island
|Paula
|Barbera
|Training Coordinator
|Rise Life Services
|ICON
|Sheryl
|Buro
|CFO / Deputy Executive Director
|Long Island Contractors’ Association
|ICON
|Randell
|Bynum
|CEO
|Girl Scouts of Nassau County
|Carol Ann
|Boyle
|Vice President of Infrastructure, Technology, and Safety
|Adelphi University
|Michal
|Cantor
|Counsel
|Nixon Peabody LLP
|RISING
|Carrie
|Cappello
|Vice President of Solar
|Marcor Solar Inc.
|ICON
|Dr. Maria P.
|Conzatti
|Chief Administrative Officer
|Nassau Community College
|ICON
|Noreen
|Carro
|President
|LMN Printing of NY, Inc.
|Kim L.
|Como
|Chief Communications Officer
|Family & Children’s Association
|ICON
|Elizabeth
|Custodio
|Regional CRA Officer
|M&T Bank
|ICON
|Carol O’Neil
|D’Amato
|President & CEO
|ALL DAZZLE
|Serene
|Darwish
|Chief Operating Officer
|Architect Designs
|Lisa
|Decina-Muroff
|President & Founder; President; President
|DKM Risk Advisors; Crown Watertight Inc.; Light the Way for Girls in Steam
|Kelly
|DiPalma
|Vice President, Corporate Communications
|FourLeaf Federal Credit Union
|Cathy-Lee
|Ellison, Esq.
|Founder and Owner
|Ellison Law P.C.
|ICON
|Gina
|Farese
|Chief Executive Officer
|Marcor Construction, Marcor Solar, and MGM Construction Services
|Laurell
|Frein
|Realtor & Sales Manager
|Douglas Elliman Real Estate
|Katherine M.
|Fritz
|President & CEO
|Long Island Cares, Inc. – The Harry Chapin Regional Food Bank
|Carrie Meek
|Gallagher
|Chief Executive Officer
|Long Island Power Authority
|Lisa
|Gatti
|Founder and CEO
|Pal-O-Mine Equestrian
|ICON
|Carol
|Gomes
|Chief Executive Officer and Chief Operating Officer
|Stony Brook University Hospital
|SMALL BUSINESS ADVOCATE AWARD / ICON
|Alyssa
|Guidice
|Founder
|Dine-LI
|Alessandra
|Grassi
|Director of Family Wealth Strategies
|Grassi
|Melissa
|Buonadonna-Hernandez
|President
|Buonadonna’s ShopRites
|ICON
|Nicole
|Iannarone
|Founder and President
|Cornerstone Behavioral Services
|ICON
|Hon. Ruth B.
|Kraft
|Partner
|Falcon Rappaport & Berkman LLP
|Jaclyn
|Kramer, Esq.
|Law Partner
|Futterman Lanza, LLP
|Lisa
|La Macchia
|Branch Manager & Vice President
|Apple Bank
|Marina
|Letsios
|Dealer Principal
|Kia of Huntington
|Valentina
|LoBello-Batih
|Branch Banking Officer
|Ridgewood Savings Bank
|Eileen
|McGowan
|Director of Operations and Co-owner
|GEICO Exclusive Agency of New Hyde Park
|Susan
|McNulty
|Assistant Superintendent for Special Education and Curriculum & Instruction
|Nassau BOCES
|Trish
|Odusami
|Leadership & Executive Coach, International Speaker, and Founder
|HigherDrive Consulting LLC
|Theresa A.
|Regnante
|President & Chief Executive Officer
|United Way of Long Island
|ICON
|Deborah G.
|Rosenthal
|Owner
|Rosenthal, Attorneys at Law, P.C.
|Jacqueline
|Routh
|Regional Government Affairs Manager
|National Grid Ventures, US Northeast
|Debra
|Sabatini Dwyer
|President
|Deb Dwyer Analytics
|Sareena
|Sawhney, MBA/CFE/MAFF/CAMS
|Partner – Valuation, Forensic Accounting & Litigation Support
|BST & Co. CPAs, LLP
|ICON
|Caroline
|Severino
|Student Entrepreneur
|Girl Scouts of Suffolk County; That’s Sweet Bakery NY; Sarah Lawrence College
|Tricia
|Singh
|Chief Administrative Officer
|WellLife Network
|Debra
|Solomon
|Founder and CEO
|Spectrum Roadmap and Spectrum Strategies
|ICON
|Katy
|Tatzel
|Director of Communications; CEO & Founder
|PSEG Long Island; Greene Digital Marketing
|Dr. Ellenmorris
|Tiegerman
|CEO and Founder
|Tiegerman