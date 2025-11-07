Quantcast
Entertainment

Celebrating the 2025 Power Women of Long Island: Honoring the leaders who shape our communities

power women photo
2025 Power Women of Long Island
East27 Creative

Celebrating the 2025 Power Women of Long Island: Honoring the Leaders Who Shape Our Communities

The 2025 Power Women of Long Island Awards are set to be one of the most inspiring celebrations of the year, honoring the innovators, influencers, and changemakers whose leadership makes Long Island an extraordinary place to live, work, and thrive.

For more than 30 years, Schneps Media, a proudly female-founded and family-run company, has been shining a spotlight on women whose dedication makes a lasting impact in their industries and communities. Through its signature Power Women Awards, Schneps Media honors those whose work inspires others, uplifts neighborhoods, and sets new standards for excellence.

This year’s Power Women of Long Island Awards will take place on Wednesday, November 5, 2025, at Crest Hollow Country Club in Woodbury. The event, now officially sold out, will bring together Long Island’s most dynamic and accomplished women across business, healthcare, education, real estate, government, media, and the nonprofit world. Guests will enjoy an exclusive VIP Power Hour networking reception, followed by cocktails, dinner, and an inspiring awards ceremony that has become one of the most anticipated evenings on the Long Island calendar.

Being named a Power Woman of Long Island is about more than recognition,  it’s about connection, visibility, and community. Each honoree’s story is shared across Schneps Media’s influential platforms, including the Long Island Press, Schneps Nassau, and Schneps’ expansive digital network, reaching tens of thousands of readers throughout the region.

“Visibility matters,” says Elizabeth Schneps Aloni, senior vice president of Events Schneps Media. “When we amplify women’s voices, we create opportunities not only for those being honored, but for the next generation watching and learning from their example. Our mission has always been to give women the platform they deserve  to be seen, heard, and celebrated.”

“Our Power Women events are as much about building community as they are about celebrating success,” adds Schneps Aloni. “The energy in the room is electric! Women supporting women, cheering for one another’s achievements, and forming bonds that last for years.”

The Power Women movement has grown into a powerful network across the metropolitan region, with events held throughout NYC, Long Island and the East End. The Long Island edition remains one of the most beloved, celebrating the remarkable women who are shaping the region’s future through leadership, innovation, and heart.

As Schneps Media celebrates more than three decades of honoring trailblazing women, the legacy of the Power Women Awards continues to evolve. What began as a local celebration has become a vibrant community and professional network connecting thousands of women who share a common goal: to make a difference.

The 2025 Power Women of Long Island Awards will once again bring together these inspiring leaders for an evening of empowerment, inspiration, and recognition — a celebration of women who lead with purpose, vision, and passion.

2025 Power Women of Long Island Honorees (as of press time):

2025 Power Women of Long Island Honorees

ICON First Name Last Name Title Company / Organization
Dr. Moria Amado-McCoy Executive Director & CFO Lotus & Fig Ventures
Dawn Amato Senior Advocate Paws of War
Antigone Argyriou, MD, FAAPMR Interventional Pain Physiatrist Spine Medicine & Surgery of Long Island
Paula Barbera Training Coordinator Rise Life Services
ICON Sheryl Buro CFO / Deputy Executive Director Long Island Contractors’ Association
ICON Randell Bynum CEO Girl Scouts of Nassau County
Carol Ann Boyle Vice President of Infrastructure, Technology, and Safety Adelphi University
Michal Cantor Counsel Nixon Peabody LLP
RISING Carrie Cappello Vice President of Solar Marcor Solar Inc.
ICON Dr. Maria P. Conzatti Chief Administrative Officer Nassau Community College
ICON Noreen Carro President LMN Printing of NY, Inc.
Kim L. Como Chief Communications Officer Family & Children’s Association
ICON Elizabeth Custodio Regional CRA Officer M&T Bank
ICON Carol O’Neil D’Amato President & CEO ALL DAZZLE
Serene Darwish Chief Operating Officer Architect Designs
Lisa Decina-Muroff President & Founder; President; President DKM Risk Advisors; Crown Watertight Inc.; Light the Way for Girls in Steam
Kelly DiPalma Vice President, Corporate Communications FourLeaf Federal Credit Union
Cathy-Lee Ellison, Esq. Founder and Owner Ellison Law P.C.
ICON Gina Farese Chief Executive Officer Marcor Construction, Marcor Solar, and MGM Construction Services
Laurell Frein Realtor & Sales Manager Douglas Elliman Real Estate
Katherine M. Fritz President & CEO Long Island Cares, Inc. – The Harry Chapin Regional Food Bank
Carrie Meek Gallagher Chief Executive Officer Long Island Power Authority
Lisa Gatti Founder and CEO Pal-O-Mine Equestrian
ICON Carol Gomes Chief Executive Officer and Chief Operating Officer Stony Brook University Hospital
SMALL BUSINESS ADVOCATE AWARD / ICON Alyssa Guidice Founder Dine-LI
Alessandra Grassi Director of Family Wealth Strategies Grassi
Melissa Buonadonna-Hernandez President Buonadonna’s ShopRites
ICON Nicole Iannarone Founder and President Cornerstone Behavioral Services
ICON Hon. Ruth B. Kraft Partner Falcon Rappaport & Berkman LLP
Jaclyn Kramer, Esq. Law Partner Futterman Lanza, LLP
Lisa La Macchia Branch Manager & Vice President Apple Bank
Marina Letsios Dealer Principal Kia of Huntington
Valentina LoBello-Batih Branch Banking Officer Ridgewood Savings Bank
Eileen McGowan Director of Operations and Co-owner GEICO Exclusive Agency of New Hyde Park
Susan McNulty Assistant Superintendent for Special Education and Curriculum & Instruction Nassau BOCES
Carrie Meek Gallagher Chief Executive Officer Long Island Power Authority (LIPA)
Trish Odusami Leadership & Executive Coach, International Speaker, and Founder HigherDrive Consulting LLC
Theresa A. Regnante President & Chief Executive Officer United Way of Long Island
ICON Deborah G. Rosenthal Owner Rosenthal, Attorneys at Law, P.C.
Jacqueline Routh Regional Government Affairs Manager National Grid Ventures, US Northeast
Debra Sabatini Dwyer President Deb Dwyer Analytics
Sareena Sawhney, MBA/CFE/MAFF/CAMS Partner – Valuation, Forensic Accounting & Litigation Support BST & Co. CPAs, LLP
ICON Caroline Severino Student Entrepreneur Girl Scouts of Suffolk County; That’s Sweet Bakery NY; Sarah Lawrence College
Tricia Singh Chief Administrative Officer WellLife Network
Debra Solomon Founder and CEO Spectrum Roadmap and Spectrum Strategies
ICON Katy Tatzel Director of Communications; CEO & Founder PSEG Long Island; Greene Digital Marketing
Dr. Ellenmorris Tiegerman CEO and Founder Tiegerman

 

