Celebrating the 2025 Power Women of Long Island: Honoring the Leaders Who Shape Our Communities

The 2025 Power Women of Long Island Awards are set to be one of the most inspiring celebrations of the year, honoring the innovators, influencers, and changemakers whose leadership makes Long Island an extraordinary place to live, work, and thrive.

For more than 30 years, Schneps Media, a proudly female-founded and family-run company, has been shining a spotlight on women whose dedication makes a lasting impact in their industries and communities. Through its signature Power Women Awards, Schneps Media honors those whose work inspires others, uplifts neighborhoods, and sets new standards for excellence.

This year’s Power Women of Long Island Awards will take place on Wednesday, November 5, 2025, at Crest Hollow Country Club in Woodbury. The event, now officially sold out, will bring together Long Island’s most dynamic and accomplished women across business, healthcare, education, real estate, government, media, and the nonprofit world. Guests will enjoy an exclusive VIP Power Hour networking reception, followed by cocktails, dinner, and an inspiring awards ceremony that has become one of the most anticipated evenings on the Long Island calendar.

Being named a Power Woman of Long Island is about more than recognition, it’s about connection, visibility, and community. Each honoree’s story is shared across Schneps Media’s influential platforms, including the Long Island Press, Schneps Nassau, and Schneps’ expansive digital network, reaching tens of thousands of readers throughout the region.

“Visibility matters,” says Elizabeth Schneps Aloni, senior vice president of Events Schneps Media. “When we amplify women’s voices, we create opportunities not only for those being honored, but for the next generation watching and learning from their example. Our mission has always been to give women the platform they deserve to be seen, heard, and celebrated.”

“Our Power Women events are as much about building community as they are about celebrating success,” adds Schneps Aloni. “The energy in the room is electric! Women supporting women, cheering for one another’s achievements, and forming bonds that last for years.”

The Power Women movement has grown into a powerful network across the metropolitan region, with events held throughout NYC, Long Island and the East End. The Long Island edition remains one of the most beloved, celebrating the remarkable women who are shaping the region’s future through leadership, innovation, and heart.

As Schneps Media celebrates more than three decades of honoring trailblazing women, the legacy of the Power Women Awards continues to evolve. What began as a local celebration has become a vibrant community and professional network connecting thousands of women who share a common goal: to make a difference.

The 2025 Power Women of Long Island Awards will once again bring together these inspiring leaders for an evening of empowerment, inspiration, and recognition — a celebration of women who lead with purpose, vision, and passion.

2025 Power Women of Long Island Honorees (as of press time):

